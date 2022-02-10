Search here...
Motorola, the distribution of stable Android 12 is underway: we start with Moto G Pro in the UK

Also for Motorola the cycle of updates to Android 12 has officially begun: The debut device is a bit of a surprise – not the very latest flagship as we’ve seen the vast majority of other manufacturers do, but the modest Moto G Pro. announcements, so it’s easy to assume that these are dress rehearsals pending a more massive launch – both in number of smartphones and in markets involved.

Moto G Pro is one of the smartphones that belong to the range Business Edition inaugurated by the Winged House some time ago – which, as you can easily guess from the name, focuses on the needs of workers and companies. This is to say that its diffusion is probably more limited than that of more generalist models. In any case, the firmware version is S0PR32.44-11-8. We have no concrete information on the changelog; in fact we don’t even know what the level of the security patches is.

However, it should be remembered that Motorola tends to leave Android very close to the “basic” version made by Google. This does not mean that the system is comparable to that of the Pixels: in fact, now the software of Google smartphones has become another customization. We will most likely not find the dynamic “Monet” theme, for example, which Google plans to make available to other developers only at a later date. That said, Motorola has already officially anticipated that its version of Android 12 will be very similar to that of the Pixels.

The Black Shark 4 teaches us some of its characteristics by being certified by TENAA

While we are on the subject of advances: Motorola has confirmed all smartphone models who will receive the new operating system. They are in everything 30, and the list is available in our article. The company had also said that the upgrade campaign would start in February, so let’s expect relevant news for the next few weeks.

  • Motorola Moto G Pro is available online from Amazon at 272 euros.

Motorola Moto G Pro is available onto 209 euros. (updated February 09, 2022, 13:42)

