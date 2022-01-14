Motorola strengthens the low-end: new Moto G series on the horizon

Motorola is preparing to strengthen its smartphone offering by low end and, after seeing the first details on the upcoming G Stylus 2022 (opening image), this time it’s time to talk about the series Moto G22 , which should represent the heart of the economic proposal of the winged house.

According to the latest rumors reported by MySmartPrice, who spotted the terminal on Geekbench, the Moto G22 it will be a real range base based on SoC MediaTek Helio P35, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and Android 11 as standard. Definitely a very basic equipment, which leaves no room for positioning outside the low-end of the market, especially as regards the chip adopted. In fact, we are talking about a 2018 12nm SoC that uses an octa core CPU with 4 Cortex-A53 and a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, with support for LPDDR4X RAM memories and LTE connectivity up to 300 Mbps in download. At the moment the other details on the Moto G22 are not known, but it is possible that this will not be the only smartphone in the G22 series; we will have to wait a little longer to find out more.