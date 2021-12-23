Motorola smartphones updated to Android 12: which ones and since when

Motorola confirmed in the hours which smartphone will update to Android 12 and from when. It will take a few more months before the distribution procedure of the update goes live: the start date is in fact set for February 2022. There are no detailed indications for the dates of the individual models, but the green light will not go off before the indicated date. It is understood that this is a general, albeit official, indication: we will therefore have to wait for further confirmations on the timescales envisaged for the Italian market.

MODELS UPDATED TO ANDROID 12 They will receive the update: razr 5G

razr 2020

motorola edge 20 pro

motorola edge 20

motorola edge 20 lite

motorola edge 20 fusion

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 5G UW

motorola edge plus

motorola one 5G ace

motorola one 5G UW ace

moto g200 5G

moto g71 5G

moto g51 5G

motorcycle g41

moto g31

motorcycle g100

moto g60s

moto g60

moto g50 / moto g50 5G

moto g40 fusion

moto g30

moto g power (2022)

moto g as well

moto g stylus 5G Business edition models: moto g pro

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 20

motorola edge 20 lite

motorola edge 20 fusion WHAT TO EXPECT Motorola took the opportunity to summarize the main news included in the update to Android 12. The premise is that the software platform of the Winged House smartphones offers a user experience similar to the stock Android one, not without giving up some useful customizations introduced. The move to Android 12 will bring several cosmetic improvements to Motorola’s My UX, which will make it more and more similar to that of the latest Pixels. Among the news there will be the Customize section which will allow you to make changes to font style and size, colors, shape and layout of icons, system sounds and wallpapers. A new widget dedicated to chat management, which will also show missed calls and other contact information (e.g. birthday date). Improvements will also be made to functions dedicated to accessibility (e.g. options for bold text, grayscale display, new screen magnifier). And finally the functionality optimizations to protect privacy typical of Android 12: new dedicated dashboard, permissions to allow apps to access an approximate location and indicators on the status bar that signal access of an app to the microphone and camera.