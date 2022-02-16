Motorola shows a 5G necklace that improves virtual reality glasses

There is no doubt that one of the most important problems with virtual or augmented reality glasses is that they must include a large number of components inside. The consequence is that they are excessively large and heavy, so they are not very comfortable. But this is something that can change with the new gadget that has been presented Motorola: a neck collar that has connectivity 5G (among other things).

One of the things that is sought with this accessory is to free the glasses from part of the components that they need to work. To achieve this, in the lanyard that goes around the neck and ends in an element that has the dimensions of a credit card, there is a good amount of hardware that is capable of doing the most dirty work. An example of what we say is that it integrates a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 5,000 mAh battery and a touch control panel. This, added to the inclusion access to 5G networks -for this we have the collaboration of Verizon right now- and support with Qualcomm’s VR platform, speaks highly of the power and options it offers.

A spectacular number of sensors

This is another of the things that attract attention and that ensure that this is a device that fits perfectly with everything that has to do with the creation of virtual environments. Some of the sensors included are the following: gyroscope; accelerometer; barometer; and, even, it does not lack GPS. Therefore, it is capable of detecting any movement or action, which is precisely what is needed to combine it with VR or AR glasses.

gadget

One of the most striking things that this device offers, apart from having a design that is not exactly minimalist, are the reduced dimensions and weight of the entire cord. They are the following: 54 x 97 millimeters and 100 grams, respectively. And, despite this, it does not lack physical options such as USB type C and DP 1.4 ports and even a set of LEDs that report its operation and charging.

Compatibility and market arrival

The first is essential since, despite the fact that this product has been presented combined with Lenovo’s ThinkReality A3 glasses, Motorola has confirmed that they can be used with the almost all of those on the market (such as the Oculus de Meta or the HTC Vive). In other words, it is put on the market as a great solution and, therefore, there are already companies interested in its operation -and even some sports leagues see in this accessory an element of evolution for the future-.

In what has to do with the launch dates in the market and the price, for the moment there is no data. Obviously, you shouldn’t expect something exactly cheap at first, but as a first step, this necklace is very positive with the aim of improving the use and design of virtual and augmented reality glasses.

