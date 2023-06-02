Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: Larger external screen and a modest brother | Hands-On Video

- Advertisement -

In an event held in New York, this Thursday afternoon (1), Motorola finally presented to the world its newest folding smartphones Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40. The manufacturer's foldables hit the market to compete on an equal footing with many Chinese solutions that are beginning to emerge in the flip cell phone segment. But do they bring important differentials? We can say that the Razr 40 Ultra model can be a pleasant surprise thanks to its larger external display. Want to know more? Scroll down the page and meet the two foldables.

External design and display





The new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 hit the market with premium construction and some important highlights, especially in the Ultra model. That's because the Razr 40 Ultra has the largest external screen in the flip smartphone category. user. In practice, you can use the Razr 40 Ultra from different angles to capture photos or videos and create content in a variety of ways. The photo booth mode is also another novelty announced by the company. This feature takes four photos in a row without the need for a timer. Just show the palm of your hand for the cameras to capture. This grown-up external display also comes with some nice extras. By swiping left or right you have easy access to Google News, weather, contacts, Spotify, notifications or even games. That's right! Motorola has prepared several games that can be played using only the external display. A relevant detail for gamers is that this panel has a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, allowing for a good gaming experience and fast navigation. Another important point is that, in addition to being able to customize the wallpaper on this screen at will, the user also has a dedicated Spotify panel to control playback without having to open the Razr 40 Ultra.





The regular Motorola Razr 40 largely shares the specs of the Ultra model, but lacks that large outer bezel. In it, the manufacturer delivers something more discreet with 1.5 inches. Anyway, in the construction part, we have a look with a structure in Gorilla Glass on both sides or with a Vegan Leather finish on the back, in addition to the vivid magenta color exclusive to the Razr 40 Ultra model. When it comes to the hinge, Motorola has done a good job here. A clear example of this is that the Razr 40 Ultra is the thinnest in its category when closed. Opening and closing the smartphone won't be a problem either, as the hinge has been improved and brings a smooth touch. The company also highlights the zero gap closing system. As the trade name already says, the gap between the two parts of the smartphone has been reduced, while there is Ultra Thin Glass to reduce the crease when the device is unfolded. The Razr 40 Ultra will be sold in black, blue and vivid magenta. The traditional Razr 40 also has colors made in partnership with Pantone in green, white and purple tones.

Screen and Hardware





The two foldables hit the market with a 6.9-inch OLED LTPO internal screen with FHD+ resolution and support for a refresh rate of 165 Hz on the Razr 40 Ultra and 144 Hz on the regular model. As expected, this panel has good color calibration, features that deep black that is already known in this category and also delivers good viewing angles. The processor is the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in the Razr 40 Ultra. It’s not Qualcomm’s latest flagship, but we know the chipset can handle any Play Store task. In the Razr 40, Motorola brings the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. In other words, a premium intermediary. Either way, whether gaming or surfing, the new Razr 40 and 40 Ultra will do just fine. This combined with RAM from 8 GB and internal storage of 256 GB is enough for an average user on a daily basis. The battery has a capacity of 3,800 mAh in the Razr 40 Ultra and 4,200 mAh in the Razr 40. In both cases, 30-watt fast charging is supported, but Motorola should sell some units with the 33-watt charger in the box. The company does not say the markets where this will happen, but it is an important point to highlight. Another relevant detail, which deserves to be mentioned, is the presence of 5-watt wireless charging. The smartphones also feature Dolby Atmos stereo sound and Spatial Sound By Moto technology. Some extras include Wi-Fi 6E connection, NFC for proximity payments and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as IP52 certification to protect against splashing water.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Internal 6.9-inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 165 Hz frame rate

External 3.6 inch OLED display with 144Hz rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 12 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.5, PDAF) Ultrawide lens + macro with 13 MP sensor (f/2.2, 108º)

5G connection, NFC, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.3 dual-SIM and IP52

3,800 mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging

android 13

Dimensions open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99 mm

Dimensions closed: 73.96 x 88.42 x 15.1 mm

Weight: 184.5g

Motorola Razr 40

Internal 6.9-inch pOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 144 Hz rate

External 1.5-inch OLED display with 60Hz rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.7) Ultrawide + macro lens with 13 MP sensor (f/2.2, 120º)

5G connection, NFC, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.3 dual-SIM and IP52

4,200 mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging

android 13

Dimensions open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35 mm

Dimensions closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8 mm

Weight: 188.6g

Software





The new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 were announced with Android 13 which has few modifications. Even so, the manufacturer also gives its touches by offering exclusive features and functions that I think everyone is already familiar with. Gesture navigation to activate the flashlight and open the camera we have it here, plus some important security features, including ThinkShield, Moto Secure and Moto KeySafe.

cameras





In addition to the external display, another point that differentiates the new Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 are the cameras. Starting with the most powerful model, it has a 12 MP main sensor with f / 1.5 aperture and optical image stabilization, in addition to dual Pixel PDAF. Motorola says that the Razr 40 Ultra manages to capture good images in all scenarios, something that we will prove when the foldable arrives on the TechSmart bench. Even so, the first photos with it are encouraging, with well-calibrated colors, expected contrast and richness of detail.

The secondary sensor, which is also islanded at the rear, is a hybrid between ultrawide and macro, and its resolution is 13 MP. Finally, the front camera is 32 MP for you to take that naughty selfie with friends, and it compresses the pixels to deliver 8 MP photos. Didn’t like it? Motorola points out that, if the user wishes, it is also possible to use the rear cameras, since the external display ends up becoming a kind of return for you to see yourself and take several selfies.

As for video recording, the main lens supports recording in 4K at 30 or 60 fps, while the other rear lenses are in 4K at 30 fps. On the other hand, Motorola Razr 40 has 64 MP main camera that also has optical image stabilization. The manufacturer does not explain the reason behind this subtle change in the main sensor, but whether it delivers better or worse results compared to the Ultra model is something that only our tests will tell. As for the other lenses, the secondary sensor is the same 13 MP ultrawide macro and the front one also has 32 MP with pixel compression.

First impressions





Announced globally this week, the new Razr 40 Ultra is priced at $999. That is, something around R$ 5 thousand reais. The Razr 40, on the other hand, has no set price for now – in the West. According to Motorola, the values ​​will be revealed within the next few weeks. Anyway, apart from the price issue, it is clear that the new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 manage to give a good shake in the flip smartphone segment, mainly in the West. The Razr 40 Ultra is the star of this release and its larger external screen, without a doubt, is something that draws attention. You can perform various operations without having to open the device and this is something that pleases. Not to mention the extra features that Motorola has developed with this display in mind. As for the datasheet of both, we have a good combination of specifications. Of course, the repeat of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor is something that may disappoint some fans of the brand, since the chip was already present in the Razr 2022. However, as this model did not arrive in Europe, and the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 can land on Tupiniquim soil, this is something that does not make much difference for us Europeians. In short, we have good foldable smartphones and the price is who will say if we are facing a good cost-benefit or if Motorola will be supplanted by the Chinese competition.

Prices





The new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 were already launched in China earlier. In addition, it should be noted that the first will be called the Razr Plus 2023 in the United States. See prices: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 8GB + 256GB – 5,699 Yuan (~R$4,034) 12GB + 512GB – 6,399 Yuan (~R$4,530)

Motorola Razr 40 8GB + 128GB – 3,999 Yuan (~R$2,830) 8GB + 256GB – 4,299 Yuan (~R$3,044) 12GB + 256GB – 4,699 Yuan (~R$3,326)

What do you think of Motorola’s new foldables? Looking forward to the launch in Europe? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.