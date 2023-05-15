Motorola Razr 40 shown in a large gallery of photos and unofficial press renders

- Advertisement -

In recent weeks there has been a lot of talk about the Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola’s new folding device characterized by a display that will practically occupy the entire front and which will have three “holes”, two larger and one smaller, which will integrate, respectively, the two cameras and the LED flash. A very interesting solution as well as the one that Samsung would choose for its next Galaxy Z Flip5.

IT WILL NOT BE JUST THE RAZR 40 ULTRA

- Advertisement -

But under development by the Lenovo company there should also be a second foldable, always of the “flip” type, more compact than the “fold” versions in which Motorola is probably not yet very interested. Initially this smartphone was referred to as a “lite” version. The latest rumors, however, point to a simple acronym “Motorola Razr 40”.

If we know a lot about the Ultra model by now, both from a hardware and an aesthetic point of view, very little is known about this Motorola Razr 40. So far, in practice, it was only known that it would have a much smaller external display, similar to that of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4. Further confirmations in this sense arrive today with a large gallery of unofficial press renderings which, in addition to confirming the presence of the small display, also underline the remarkable similarity to the smartphone of the Korean company.

LITTLE INFORMATION, MANY IMAGES

Judging from the images, the Motorola Razr 40 will come in different color variants with vegan leather options in olive green, purple and cream shades. The hinge will likely be metal, with a shiny finish.

The display, as mentioned, will be decidedly smaller not only compared to that of the Ultra version but also compared to previous versions of the Razr which have always focused, since the first model, on a larger external display. At the moment, however, there is no more detailed information regarding the diagonal it will have.

- Advertisement -

Despite the size, this display should still allow you to view various information and notifications as well as showing the date, time, incoming calls and commands for the music player. It is likely that a preview will also be shown in photo and video mode. Next to the display are two cameras and the LED flash. Again, there is no information on the sensors and types of optics present.

The small display will allow you to view various information

Opening the device, however, there is a large folding display with a hole on the top that houses the selfie camera. The panel bezels are quite obvious. On the side there are the power keys and those for adjusting the volume. On the bottom the main speaker and the USC-C port. Judging by the various lines for the antennas, the body is made of metal

No information regarding the photographic sector

At the moment this is all but surely in the coming days the rumors could begin to intensify given that the official announcement of Motorola’s new Razr range is expected in early June, during an event that should be held in Madrid.