Motorola Razr 40 foldable phone goes on sale in China

The basic version of the folding Motorola started selling on China. It is the Razr 40, which was announced at the beginning of this month and is now being sold in the Chinese market for the value of CNY 4,000which is equivalent to BRL 2,654 in direct conversion at the current exchange rate. This price is that of the most basic variant of the product, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In fact, a curious detail is that this seems to be the only country where sales have actually started, as it is being listed as “coming soon” in online stores elsewhere.

An example of this is the website of a Czech retailer, which, despite the pre-sale being up, signals that the device should officially arrive for trade only on July 21st. Furthermore, the price of CZK 21,600 (R$ 4,781) also draws attention for being larger than the Chinese version. In the United States, the most robust model of the line is also in the pre-sale phase, with arrival forecast for the same day. June 29th. Now, as for Europe, this was the only country in America where the base version of the new generation of foldables by Motorola was seen with a listing for purchase. Therefore, we can only wait for the start of sales of the items.





The technical specifications of the base model of the line have an internal 6.9-inch pOLED Full HD+ resolution screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz and an external 1.5-inch OLED screen. The platform is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 model and it will arrive in versions with 8 or 12GB of RAM, as well as 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Also check out our battery test done with the Ultra variant of the line.




