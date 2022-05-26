Motorola Razr 3 will be a real top of the range, the confirmation is almost official

The next foldable from Motorola could really be the first to break a tradition which has never been very popular with fans of the new Razr series, or rather the absence of a top-of-the-range SoC capable of guaranteeing a level of performance appropriate to the price range at which Motorola foldable products are usually offered.

The first model of 2019, in fact, adopted one Snapdragon 710, a solution at the time dedicated to the mid-range and which did not go well with an otherwise premium proposal such as the Razr. Things have improved slightly with the second model as it is Snapdragon 765G it was undoubtedly a more performing and complete SoC than the one adopted by its predecessor, but still not able to offer all the unique features usually found on a high-end chip.

MOTOROLA RAZR 3: AIMS FOR THE TOP

Fortunately, it seems that 2022 will sanction a definitive change of pace, since the latest rumors suggest that the next Razr will actually be based on the latest SoC from Qualcomm, the newly announced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. To give us this information is actually Motorola itself through an image published on Weibo by Shen Jin, the GM of Lenovo. As you can see, the image was shared to celebrate the arrival of the latest Qualcomm chip, but Motorola also took the opportunity to insert a easter eggas pointed out by Shen Jin himself.

The easter egg in question is none other than the profile of a foldable smartphone indicating that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will be the solution chosen by the winged house for its next top of the range. Obviously we are not faced with a definitive official confirmation, however it is a detail that leaves very little room for other interpretations. This means that the next Razr should finally be able to compete on equal terms with the Flip series by Samsung, which is preparing for renewal this summer, thanks to the presence of a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the body.

Motorola’s proposal has always intrigued fans of this from factor thanks to the presence of the large external display adopted on previous models and the transition to an interesting chip such as 8+ Gen 1 – which we remember seems significantly improve consumption compared to the classic variant, a fundamental aspect nowadays – it could be the novelty that was missing to convince a good part of fans to seriously consider the next Razr.

MOTOROLA RAZR 3 – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS