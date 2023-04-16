Motorola Razr 2023: renders suggest a look for the “Lite” version of the folding cell phone

The look of the “Lite” version of the Moto Razr was shown in some published renders. In October last year, it was speculated that Motorola’s foldable would arrive this year in two versions and the variant called “Plus” received TDRA certification recently and some real images of it were leaked.

The renderings are results of the partnership between the portals OnLeaks It is MySmartPrice. In this sense, the information of the latter talks about the most basic version being called only as Razr (2023), while the most expensive one will have the name of Razr + (2023). One of the differences between the two versions is the external screen.