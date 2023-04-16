Motorola Razr 2023: renders suggest a look for the “Lite” version of the folding cell phone

The look of the “Lite” version of the Moto Razr was shown in some published renders. In October last year, it was speculated that Motorola’s foldable would arrive this year in two versions and the variant called “Plus” received TDRA certification recently and some real images of it were leaked.
The renderings are results of the partnership between the portals OnLeaks It is MySmartPrice. In this sense, the information of the latter talks about the most basic version being called only as Razr (2023), while the most expensive one will have the name of Razr + (2023). One of the differences between the two versions is the external screen.
The base model, for example, will have a small 2.7-inch external panel, limited to showing only information such as time, phone number on an incoming call and notifications. As for the external display of the Razr+, a size of 4.5 inches is expected, which can do the same things as the smaller screen of the lite version and has extra functions.
These features include controlling music and even operating as a viewfinder in case the user chooses to take selfies. Technical specifications, in turn, were not revealed, but it is speculated that the Plus version will be launched with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, as well as a 6.7-inch OLED-type internal screen with Full HD+ resolution.
The internal panel may still support 120Hz refresh rate. Likewise, information about the most basic variant of Motorola’s folding line is very scarce and little is known about the device. But, it’s worth keeping an eye out for possible new leaks about the company’s cell phones.