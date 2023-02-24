Motorola Razr 2023 has possible release date revealed in leak

Update (02/24/23) – JB

After having its design revealed in a series of renderings, the new Motorola Razr 2023 was predicted to launch in a new leak. According to sources working at Lenovo, the smartphone foldable may be announced on June 1st at an event to be held in China. For those who don't remember, the codename of the Razr 2023 is Juno and this is a great "clue" that collaborates with the rumor. For now, we still don't have a spec list for Motorola's new foldable. Even so, it can be presented with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.7-inch foldable internal display and a 144 Hz rate. The biggest highlight expected for this year's model is the external display, since it can reach 3.5 inches and make the device's design much more attractive.

Original text (02/22/23)

Motorola Razr 2023 has leaked renders with large external screen

In October last year, Motorola launched the Razr 2022 globally. The manufacturer’s cell phone hit the market with several advances compared to its predecessor, such as a much larger external screen, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform and a screen with support for 144 Hz . A few months after its announcement, rumors about the Motorola Razr 2023 surfaced. Now, renderings may have revealed the design of the foldable, which should have an even larger external screen and camera under the screen.

Informant Evan Blass brought renderings of the Motorola Razr 2023 that show a large external screen, occupying almost the entire panel. It is also possible to notice three spaces to house the camera sensors and the LED flash. The leak does not reveal the exact size of the external screen, but it is indicated that it will be larger than the display found on the OPPO Find N2 Flip, which has a 3.26-inch screen. Inside, the phone has no hole for the front camera.