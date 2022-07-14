HomeMobileAndroidMotorola RAZR 2022, official preview: photos and videos

Motorola RAZR 2022, official preview: photos and videos

Motorola RAZR 2022 was finally shown live: took place during a company event in China streamed on local social networks. This is a simple preview – we only have a few screenshots and a short promotional video that reveal just enough from an aesthetic point of view, even if the technical data side remains the deepest mystery.

As anticipated by previous rumors, the new model represents a decisive step forward from a design point of view: the “chin” disappears completely very pronounced seen in the predecessors, in favor of an “all-screen” design more in the style of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, while on the outside there is a secondary display of significantly more generous dimensions and a setup with dual cameras. From the video you can see another element that seems more in line with the Samsung product, and that is the hinge. Ss we said, there is no further official information: neither from the point of view of the technical data sheet nor in relation to launch times, prices and availability. However, it is worth summarizing what emerged from previous leaks:

  • 6.7 “FHD + internal display with 120 Hz refresh rate, central hole for camera
  • secondary screen
  • rear main camera: 50 MP, 1 / 1.5 “
  • secondary rear camera: 13 MP
  • front camera: 32 MP
  • SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM: 12 GB
  • battery: 2,800 mAh

