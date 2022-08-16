motorola razr 2022 official, but it's only for china

- Advertisement -

has (late) announced the Razr 2022 on the Chinese marketit is a slightly revised version that will not arrive in our country and has been designed exclusively for Asia. Small aesthetic and dimensional changes they bring it closer to the latest generation folding smartphones, starting with the main OLED display that goes from 6.2 inches of the Razr 5G (2020) to 6.7 inches of the current one. The skirt is also wider and has now reached 2.7 inches.

The choice of the release in alone is curious: naturally behind there is a strategy that aims to increase the presence in the main global market and to do so with a valuable model, ready to support fifth generation networks and any other hardware challenge thanks to better than the SoCs currently available. We are talking about Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, a test of strength with which Motorola wants to respond to the criticisms leveled on previous models that had instead focused on less energy-consuming (and powerful) chips such as Snapdragon 765.

In addition to the hardware components, work has also been done on the hinge, a fundamental pivot that now allows different angles to be used in new positions. Improved 50MP camera with optical stabilization (OIS) and a defined autofocus system “among the best around“Audio speaker and Dolby Atmos to close the package of this iconic flip phone that returns after a couple of years more optimized but always well recognizable.

DATA SHEET

display: internal 6.7 “FHD + OLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 144Hz touch sampling, HDR10 + 2.7 “Quick View Display (secondary)

SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 memory: 12GB of RAM

connectivity: 5G

cameras: front: 32MP (in center hole) rear: Main 50MP, 1 / 1.55 “sensor size, 2um pixel (4-in-1), instant focus camera and OIS Secondary 13MP, 121 ° FOV, 1.12um pixel (4-in-1), 2.8cm macro

audio: Dolby Atmos and stereo speaker

Dolby Atmos and stereo speaker battery: 2,800 mAh

2,800 mAh OS: MYUI4.0

PRICE

Razr 2022 is priced at 5,999 yuan, equivalent to about 865 euros.