Motorola Razr 2022 has international version renders leaked before launch

Motorola ed the new Razr 2022 in August with renewed specs, but for now the phone is only available in China. However, leaker Evan Blass is indicating that this should change soon, as new renderings of the version were today by him on Twitter, which may indicate

before-launch.jpeg" width="660" height="679">

As we can see from the design, the Motorola Razr 2022 should keep the same look as the Chinese version, which may also indicate that the specifications must be equivalent, of this we should find the same 6.7-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, while the outer must be 2.7 inches to perform quick actions.

Unfortunately, there is still no information on which versions will be released on the international market, since the Chinese version has options with 8 GB, 12 GB and up to 16 GB of RAM, all with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which should guarantee great performance of the foldable. compared to its predecessor, the Motorola Razr 5G, which uses the Snapdragon 765G.

- Advertisement - If, on the one hand, the leaker did not reveal when the Razr 2022 should be released internationally, on the other hand, the leaked press renders indicate that the promotional material is practically ready, which indicates that this date must be close. What did you think of the Motorola Razr 2022?

Motorola Razr 2022 Specifications

Internal 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz rate and 144 Hz sampling 2.7 inch external screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (OIS) Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor (121º and macro 2.8 cm)

5G connection, stereo sound, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and ReadyFor

3,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging

Android 12 running under MyUI 4.0.

know more