HomeTech NewsMotorola Razr 2022 has international version renders leaked before launch

Motorola Razr 2022 has international version renders leaked before launch

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Motorola Razr 2022 has international version renders leaked before launch
1663776998 motorola razr 2022 has international version renders leaked before launch.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Motorola launched the new Razr 2022 in August with renewed specs, but for now the phone is only available in China. However, leaker Evan Blass is indicating that this should change soon, as new renderings of the international version were leaked today by him on Twitter, which may indicate

before-launch.jpeg" width="660" height="679">

Motorola RAZR 2022. Image: Evan Blass

As we can see from the design, the Motorola Razr 2022 should keep the same look as the Chinese version, which may also indicate that the specifications must be equivalent, of this we should find the same 6.7-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz, while the outer must be 2.7 inches to perform quick actions.

Unfortunately, there is still no information on which versions will be released on the international market, since the Chinese version has options with 8 GB, 12 GB and up to 16 GB of RAM, all with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which should guarantee great performance of the foldable. compared to its predecessor, the Motorola Razr 5G, which uses the Snapdragon 765G.

Google One VPN starts rolling out to iOS (and iPadOS) devices

Image: Evan Blass
- Advertisement -

If, on the one hand, the leaker did not reveal when the Razr 2022 should be released internationally, on the other hand, the leaked press renders indicate that the promotional material is practically ready, which indicates that this date must be close.

What did you think of the Motorola Razr 2022?

Motorola Razr 2022 Specifications
  • Internal 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz rate and 144 Hz sampling
    • 2.7 inch external screen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform
  • 8GB, 12GB or 16GB RAM
  • 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
  • 32 MP front camera
  • Two rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor (OIS)
    • Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor (121º and macro 2.8 cm)
  • 5G connection, stereo sound, dual-band WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and ReadyFor
  • 3,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • Android 12 running under MyUI 4.0.
know more

The Motorola Moto Razr is available at FastShop for BRL 6,199.

(Updated September 19, 2022 at 10:56 am)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Apple Watch Ultra in foreign reviews: here are the first verdicts

Having made an overview of the first international reviews of Apple Watch Series 8...
Europe

Thousands protest in Brussels over cost of living crisis

Rising food prices, startling energy bills, and frustration with politicians and employers brought 10,000...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Apps

What is Android System Intelligence and why has it been updated on your Android

Android includes many system applications that facilitate device operation, such as Android...

© 2021 voonze.com.