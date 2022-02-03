Motorola presents the Moto G Stylus 2022, specifications and price

The company with the wings has presented the Moto G Stylus 2022, a smartphone that positions itself directly in what we can consider as mid-range, and that represents a modest renewal compared to the previous generation, and that maintains the stylus as the main hallmark. This accessory will allow us to interact at another level with the smartphone, and unleash our most creative side.

At the design level, the Moto G Stylus 2022 adopts a classic approach, since part of the same base that we have seen in other Motorola terminals. On the front we see an all-screen finish with contained edges, and a camera integrated into a circular floating island. On the back we see the classic Motorola logo, which is located in the central part, and in the upper left corner is the island that houses the three rear cameras.

We have no details about its build quality, but given that it is a mid-range model, and seeing its sale price, I think it is most likely that it will end up repeating the plastic finish of the Moto G Stylus 2021. The screen will be protected, yes, by a layer of glass. Without further ado, we are going to enter fully to see your keys at the hardware level.

Specifications of the Moto G Stylus 2022

6.8-inch IPS screen with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate.

MediaTek Helio G88 SoC (manufactured on 12nm node) with octa-core CPU, divided into two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores.

Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

6 GB of RAM.

128 GB of storage capacity.

50 MP main camera with f/1.9 aperture, 8 MP wide angle with f/2.2 aperture and 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

16 MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Side-mounted fingerprint reader.

5,000mAh battery.

Optical pencil.

Android 11 as the operating system with Motorola’s My UX layer.

Measurements and weight: 170.2 x 75.9 x 9.5 mm, 216 grams.





The Moto G Stylus 2022 fits perfectly within the mid-range, although its SoC is the only point that, in general, seems to me to be a bit out of tune. With this I do not mean that it will not be able to offer an acceptable performance, but that there are much more interesting options within the Dimensity series from MediaTek itself They shouldn’t have increased the selling price much.

And speaking of the sale price, the Moto G Stylus 2022 will be available from February 17, but only in the United States, where it will be priced at $299. It is expected that, in the coming days, it will begin to reach other markets, including the Spanish one. We do not know its official price in our country, but it is likely that, after converting currency and applying taxes, it will end up around between 300 and 349 euros.