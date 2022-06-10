Motorola presents the mid-range mobile Moto G62

The Moto G62 is the new mobile phone with which Motorola wants to conquer the mid-range. And it does not come alone, since the company has also presented another model one step below: the Moto G42.

Motorola’s “G” series has been these years back one of the best sellers in the highly competitive mid-range. And it still has a good following, although Asian manufacturers have pushed hard with excellent features/price models. To reinforce the line, Motorola will launch two new models in the coming weeks.

Moto G62

The terminal follows the design line of the G52 that we presented to you a couple of months ago. Mount an IPS panel of good size and resolution, 6.5 inches and 2400 x 1080 pixelsand has a refresh rate of 120 Hz that is usually reserved for higher series.

It uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ as its engine, a competent and proven chipset (8 ARM Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2 GHz with Adreno 619 graphics) that also supports 5G broadband networks. It is accompanied by 4 Gbytes of RAM and 128 Gbytes of storage. As for the cameras, in the main one it mounts a triple sensor (50MP + 8 MP ultra wide angle and 2 MP macro) and a front 16 MP.

The battery of this Moto G62 is 5,000 mAh and has a fast charge of 20W. In addition to 5G, it has NFC, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1 and dual nano SIM that can also be used for microSD. With android 12 and the usual good Motorola software support, will be available in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East “In the next weeks”. No price has been provided.

Moto G42

The second of the announced terminals is one step below the previous one, but it does have some components to please, such as the OLED panel of its 6.4-inch screen and resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Your SoC is a Snapdragon 680 from Qualcomm and also includes 4 Gbytes of RAM and 128 Gbytes of internal storage.

The rest of the features are a carbon copy of the Moto G62 in cameras, batteries and connectivity, except that its network support remains at 4G-LTE. It will also be available soon with Android 12. It will be somewhat cheaper than the previous one, but we do not have a sale price either.