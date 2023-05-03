motorola presents new smartwatches with amoled screen and great autonomy

- Advertisement -

Historically has always been one of the benchmarks when buying a smart watch. And now he has just presented two new smartwatches, the Moto Watch 70 and the Moto Watch 200.

We are talking about two wearables that offer their own operating system and are aimed at different profiles. In this way, the Moto Watch 70 is perfect for the little ones in the house, since it has a simpler interface.

And if you are looking for something more powerful, the Motor Watch 200 boasts an screen that will not disappoint you at all.

So are the new Moto Watch 70 and the Moto Watch 200

We will start talking about Motorbike Watch 70an entry-level smart watch that boasts resistance to dust and water through its IP67 certification, in addition to all kinds of sensors with which to monitor heart rate, sleep, steps taken.

In addition, it boasts a battery of 355 mah that offers up to 10 days of autonomyalong with Bluetooth 5.0 and a price that should not exceed 100 euros.

On the other hand, Motorola has introduced the Moto Watch 200, a much more powerful model that boasts a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen so you don’t lose detail of notifications even if you’re in a brightly lit environment. Without a doubt, the best technology for a smartwatch.

Unlike his little brother, yes it has GPSplus all the usual sensors, but in this case including sSpO2 sensor so that you know the levels of oxygen in the blood.

Finally, the Moto Watch 200 boasts of speaker and microphone so you can make calls and a button with a fall sensor that activates an emergency call if it detects any type of accident. Without a doubt, it is perfect for our elders.

We could not forget its 355 mAh battery with a range of up to 15 days. At the moment we do not have more data in this regard, but we can assume that It will have a price that will be around 200 euros.

Of course, before launching bells on the fly, it should be noted that, At the moment, Motorola has not made any official announcement, but these smartwatches have appeared in the wearables section of the Motorola website for the United States.

We cannot confirm its release date, if they will arrive in our country or the official price, so we will have to wait a few days for the manufacturer to offer us more information about their products. new Moto Watch 70 and Moto Watch 200.

