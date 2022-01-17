Motorola prepares to amaze: flagship with 200 MP and POLED at 144 Hz | Rumor

Motorola also plans a decisive step forward from the battery point of view: the capacity is not known, but the speeds will be much higher than those seen in the latest flagship Edge X30 (or 30 Pro, as it will be called by us): 125 W wired and 50W wireless. The SoC will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon not yet presented , and identified only with the initials SM8475. It is interesting to note that the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (incidentally aboard the currently existing Frontier prototypes) is codenamed SM8450, which makes this SM8475 a bit of an anomaly in the Qualcomm nomenclature.

In recent years, each new generation chip has codenamed SM8X50 (for example 865 was SM8250, 888 was SM8350), while Plus variants always have the same code, with a two-letter suffix at the bottom (865+: SM8250- AB; 888+: SM8350-AC) It could be that Qualcomm has decided to change pace also with regard to the codenames as well as the commercial name, or it could be an entirely new model on the way. For the moment it is difficult to draw conclusions. In any case, the magazine predicts that the device will arrive only in a very long time, probably in third quarter of 2022 – timing in line with the arrival of the Plus variants of Qualcomm chips. Either way, it’s safe to assume we’ll be hearing about this Motorola Frontier for quite a while; meanwhile, let’s summarize all the technical details that have emerged.