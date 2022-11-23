Motorola “Penang” receives certification with 5,000 mAh battery after leaked images

Update (11/23/2022) – MR

Motorola will soon launch a phone codenamed Penang. It will probably be a cost-effective device and should be part of the Moto G or Moto E line. Although the manufacturer has not confirmed details, it should be announced in the coming weeks. After a leak brought its first details, the device was certified, revealing details of its battery and charging.

The Motorola Penang was listed on the FCC website database with model code XT2331-1. According to the certification, it will come with a beefy 5,000mAh battery unit and support for 20W charging. Unfortunately, certification does not provide more details about its specifications. However, a Gadget Gang article brought some renderings of the device. Apparently, it will have a curved rear with a dual camera module with LED flash and on-display, centralized hole-punch camera.

The leak also revealed that the device will come with at least 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. It is also reported that it will support 5G connectivity, with its specifications placing it as an intermediary. However, the article does not provide details about the display, camera or processor. Motorola did not reveal details about the device and there is no indication of what its commercial name will be. With more certifications in the coming days, its specifications will gradually emerge until its official release.

Motorola “Penang” appears in leak with image and first specifications

Motorola "Penang" appears in leak with image and first specifications

Motorola is already working on smartphones that should launch in 2023 and the Evan Blass brought the first rendering of the model known internally as "Penang5G". The device is expected to launch in Asia first, as Penang is a state in Malaysia. In addition, this device is the 5G version of another entry-level smartphone from the brand, which may even be a Moto E. The smartphone numbering is XT-2313 and it should be sold with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. Chances are also great that the device supports MicroSD card for memory expansion. See the design below: