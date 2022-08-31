HomeTech NewsMotorola officializes Moto E22s with Helio G37, 90 Hz screen and 5,000...

Motorola officializes Moto E22s with Helio G37, 90 Hz screen and 5,000 mAh battery

motorola has discreetly made official a new entry-level cell phone in Europe: the Motorola Moto E22s. It appears to be a lower-spec version of the Motorola G22, released in March of this year.

In the highlights, the device has a MediaTek platform, 5,000 mAh battery and an affordable price.

The Motorola Moto E22s has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), a 90 Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch camera to house the 8-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is a dual camera module with a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Under the hood, it comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G37 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, as well as space for a microSD card. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 10W fast charging.

Playback: Motorola

Among other highlights, the device has a fingerprint reader on the side and support for unlocking by facial recognition, in addition to coming standard with the Android 12 operating system.

Technical specifications
  • 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
  • Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek Helio G37 Platform
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 64 GB of internal storage
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Two rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 16 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 4G LTE connection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, mono audio and side fingerprint reader
  • 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
  • android 12
  • Dimensions: 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49 mm
  • Weight: 185 grams
price and availability

The Motorola Moto E22s was made official in Europe and comes in Eco Black and Arctic Blue colors. In price, it comes out to €159 (~R$810).

