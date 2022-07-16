motorola, new smartphone certified in taiwan. is it moto g32?

- Advertisement -

In the past few hours, the colleagues of MySmartPrice they discovered what they believe to be the Moto G32, one of the next smartphones in Motorola’s budget range, on the NCC website for the usual certifications. The model code is XT2235-3, and the trade name is never mentioned – as is the practice on this type of documentation; however, there are discrepancies with the rendering released just under a month ago by OnLeaks, which is generally quite reliable.

Onleaks usually creates its renders based on the leaked CAD files from third-party enclosure manufacturers, so it’s possible that some details might be overlooked. Here, however, they are radical differences on the rear camera module; not only in the real photo there is one less camera than in the render, but the overall aspect ratio of the module is also different, in addition to the shape of the rounded corners. Someone must be wrong – it must be said that the image spread by OnLeaks really resembles the Moto G52 already in circulation, maybe that’s the catch. Or maybe, XT2235-3 matches another smartphone.

The fact is that other rumors indicate that Moto G32 should basically be a rebranded Moto E32, and that smartphone looks a lot like the one shown by the renders of OnLeaks; in short, the most plausible theory at this point is that the one in the photo above is not a Moto G32 but another Motorola cheap device. Which, for now, remains a mystery, but it is fair to note that a Moto E12 is also on the way of which we have no image. Maybe this is the explanation of the catch? For now the doubt remains. Let’s take note and go further, but not before having summarized what the supposed specifications of the Moto G32 should be:

6.5 “HD + 90 Hz IPS LCD display

Unisoc T606 SoC

Memory: 4 + 64GB

Dual rear camera: 16 + 2MP (main + macro / depth)

Front camera: 8 MP

5,000 mAh battery (detail confirmed by NCC)

33W fast charging (detail confirmed by NCC)

Audio jack

Side fingerprint scanner

USB-C charging port (detail confirmed by NCC)