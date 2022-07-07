motorola moto x30 pro, new teaser suggests 200 mp camera

- Advertisement -

Motorola back to talk about Moto X30 Pro and it is increasingly likely that it will really be its next top-of-the-range smartphone: two details that the company shared on the Chinese social network Weibo make the association of the commercial name with the codename Frontier, which has been talked about several times, even more concrete in the past months.

The teaser simply says that the main camera sensor will be very large, with a 1 / 1.22 “optical format. In itself it is a very interesting fact because, as we know, the size of a sensor is one of the fundamental ingredients (although not the only one) for a quality camera, but it becomes even more so if it is triangulated and contextualized. with what emerged in the past. In fact, it has long been rumored that “Frontier” will be the first smartphone with a camera from ben 200 MP and coincidentally the first sensor presented with this resolution, the Samsung ISOCELL HP1it has an optical format of 1 / 1.22 “. It is clear that we cannot speak of certain and unequivocal confirmation, since there are likely to be other sensors with those dimensions, but it is a decidedly suspicious coincidence.

ISOCELL HP1, we recall, was presented by Samsung last year, but so far it has never yet been mounted in any device. Technically it is already “old” in the sense that already has a successor that is the ISOCELL HP3 always from 200 MP, which however is a little smaller: the optical format is 1 / 1.4 “.

Just the day before yesterday we told you about another preview released by Motorola on X30 Pro always related to the camera, and that is that it will have a decidedly atypical series of optics for the sector. With a 35 mm main one and two 50 and 85 mm zooms, it will present itself as a smartphone devoted mainly to capturing portraits, at the expense of landscapes. For the rest, X30 Pro should be a top of the breed range, with “maxed” specifications in all fields. Let’s briefly reconstruct the probable complete technical data sheet:

Display: 6.67 “, OLED, 144 Hz refresh, QHD resolution

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus

RAM: 12GB, LPDDR5

Internal storage: UFS 3.1

Rear cameras: 200 + 50 + 12 MP

Front camera: 60 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Charging speed: 125W wired, 30 or 50W wireless

Operating system: Android 12 Motorola Moto X30 Pro could hit the market by July, at least in China. It is not clear if, when and under what name it will be launched in our country. Moto G Stylus 2022, new rumors in conflict with the previous ones