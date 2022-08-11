Motorola Moto X30 Pro, an iconic and enormously powerful mobile with everything you need to dazzle

It seems that summer is not noticeable in phone brands. If yesterday, August 10, we saw the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 at the Unpacked event, today it was Motorola that presented new phones. Precisely, renew your folding: we already have the Motorola Razr 2022. And there is more material, there is our protagonist: the Motorola Moto X30 Pro. A whole premium range of manual.

Motorola was one of the first to release the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the first top-of-the-range SoC to open the way with the new Qualcomm nomenclature. At the time we saw how the Moto Edge X30 broke molds in terms of power; with a design that was as attractive as quality. And right now we have an evolution that raises a little step in performance: the Moto X30 Pro. It comes well loaded.

Technical sheet of the Motorola Moto X30 Pro

Motorola Moto X30 Pro Screen 6.7-inch OLED with 53º curvature

144Hz refresh

1,500 Hz touch refresh

HDR10+

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8/12GB Storage 128/256/512GB rear cameras Main: 200 megapixel Samsung HP1

Wide/macro: 50 megapixels, 117º, 2.5cm

2x telephoto: 12 megapixels SONY IMX663 Frontal camera 60 megapixels Drums 4,610mAh

125W fast charge

50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging

GaN charger included (with cable) System android 12

MyUI 4.0 connectivity 5G SA/NSA

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

gps

usb type c Others Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

Fingerprint reader under the screen Dimensions 161.7 x 73.5 x 8.39mm Price From 502.68 euros to change

Curved screen and a main camera with 200 megapixels

The new contender for the throne of Motorola’s highest range, with the permission of the foldable Motorola Razr 2022, starts with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as a brain, a processor that gives a lot of itself, especially in terms of energy efficiency. He is accompanied by up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and with a maximum of 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Motorola takes the opportunity to curve the screen by 53 degrees to include a 6.7-inch diagonal OLED panel. This panel offers a high refresh rate: up to 144 Hz; with touch sampling that reaches 1,500 Hz (combined hardware and software). The screen includes the usual fingerprint reader under the panel and offers a top cutout in the form of a hole for the 60-megapixel front camera.

Speaking of cameras… What a few numbers the Moto X30 Pro wields: with a rear module where the main objective clearly stands out, the sensor to which said objective is anchored offers a capture of 200 megapixels. To do this, it uses the Samsung ISOCELL HP1, a sensor that combines 16 pixels into 1 to improve the sharpness and detail of shots; Always according to the brand. In addition, the Moto X30 Pro includes a 50 megapixel wide angle with macro capture at 2.5 cm; topped by a 12-megapixel camera for use in telephoto (2x zoom) and portrait.

Fast charging is mandatory in a mobile of the Moto X30 Pro category: Motorola delivers a Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger with a power of 125 W. In addition, the mobile offers fast wireless charging of 50 W and reverse wireless charging of 10 W. And without forgetting the double stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos.

Price and availability of the Motorola Moto X30 Pro

The mobile was released in China and for now it will stay there. It is expected that it will land in the rest of the world as Moto Edge X30 Pro, but we have no news yet. And as for their Asian prices, they are as follows: