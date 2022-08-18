Motorola Moto Tab G62 tablet announced: with everything and for less than €200

- Advertisement -

As expected, Motorola has complied with the launch of a new tablet that comes to increase the commitment of this company in the tablet market. The model that has been announced, which belongs to the mid-range, is the Moto Tab G62 and has good features that make the use of Android as effective as possible.

This is a model that includes a screen 10.6 inches which is, without a doubt, the best that the device offers. The reason is that the integrated panel, which is IPS type, has a resolution 2K. This ensures excellent quality when viewing multimedia content -such as YouTube videos-. And, so that the experience here is the best possible, they do not lack four speakers.

By the way, in what has to do with the special functions that the Motorola Moto Tab G62 has, it should be noted that it has both a own space for children and another for entertainment, so it fits the tablet in the best possible way for maximum performance. Besides, it has another special reading mode, which reduces the impact of the screen when viewing it continuously -for example, blue light is eliminated-.

Solvent hardware in this Motorola tablet

As we have indicated before, this is a device that is clearly placed in the mid-range, so it does not compete in performance with the most expensive equipment on the market (and it does not pretend to, everything must be said). The thing is that your processor is a Snapdragon 680 eight-core and accompany 4GB RAM. No bragging, it’s true, but it’s enough hardware for applications to run smoothly.

Other details that are important to keep in mind before reviewing the price of the Motorola Moto Tab G62 is that there are two versions in terms of storage capacity: 64 or 128GB. In addition, it is important to mention that the battery is 7,700mAhso you’ll have no problem getting past eight hours of use (and it’s accompanied by a 20W fast charge, which might be a bit better considering the aforementioned amperage).

Connectivity is perfectly resolved, since it does not lack WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1. Also, the charging port is usb type c, so the compatibility with the different cables on the market or hubs is fantastic. In addition, it is important to indicate that this is a device that has a headphone jack and has a variant with mobile data access (LTE).

Price of this new equipment

With a gray finish and using aluminum as a manufacturing material, the prices that the Motorola Moto Tab G62 has at the beginning are the following: from 199 euros To change the wifi model and, the one that has LTE, rises to € 224. This can make more than one opt for your purchase at the same time it is put up for sale globally.

