Motorola Moto G82 unveiled: images and features of the mid-range

Motorola continues to pursue the work of expanding its smartphone catalog by spanning every market segment. A few days ago the high-end Edge 30 model was made official but there are also entry level proposals (see E32), and medium-high-end proposals such as Moto G82 which has been the subject of recent rumors in the last few hours.

Colleagues from 91mobiles have in fact unveiled images and technical characteristics smartphone. The specifications table can be summarized as follows:

codename: Rhode 5G +

6.55 “pOLED display, FHD +, 402ppi, 120Hz, 88% screen-to-body ratio

soc: Snapdragon 695 5G

memory configurations: 4GB LPPDR4x + 128GB of storage 6GB LPPDR4x + 128GB of storage 8GB LPPDR4x + 128GB of storage

camera: rear: main 50MP with OIS 8MP wide angle 20MP macro front: 16MP

Battery: 5,000mAh, support 33W wired fast charging (QuickCharge)

security: fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button

other: IP52 certification, 3.5mm audio jack

operating system: Android 12

The images complete the picture by providing other confirmations on the construction solutions adopted

the display has flat edges and fairly narrow bezels (with the exception of the more pronounced “ chin ”)

the back has rounded edges and a glossy finish; in the center stands the Motorola logo which, however, does not host the fingerprint sensor (it is in the power button, as mentioned)

the front camera is housed in a hole located in the upper part of the display; the three rear camera lenses are arranged vertically in a rectangular element placed on the left side of the back cover.

More detailed information on the arrival date of the Moto G82 is missing. The disseminated images appear to have been taken from the marketing material prepared for the product launch, so formalization shouldn’t be far off.