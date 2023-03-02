Motorola Moto G73 begins to be sold in partnership with Claro with a discounted price

A Morotola announced this Thursday (2) the moto g73 5G. This news arrives in partnership with Claro, which will sell the device exclusively in addition to the manufacturer’s own channels. With this, the telephony operator expands its portfolio of cell phones with 5G for sale in the Europeian market.

Currently, there are more than 2.5 million customers who have smartphones compatible with 5G for the company. In this sense, it is worth remembering a survey in 2022 that placed it as the leader in mobile telephony in 9 of the 14 capitals with more than 1 million inhabitants.