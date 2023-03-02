Motorola Moto G73 begins to be sold in partnership with Claro with a discounted price

A Morotola announced this Thursday (2) the moto g73 5G. This news arrives in partnership with Claro, which will sell the device exclusively in addition to the manufacturer’s own channels. With this, the telephony operator expands its portfolio of cell phones with 5G for sale in the Europeian market.
Currently, there are more than 2.5 million customers who have smartphones compatible with 5G for the company. In this sense, it is worth remembering a survey in 2022 that placed it as the leader in mobile telephony in 9 of the 14 capitals with more than 1 million inhabitants.
The device, finally, arrives for the intermediate segment, equipped with a MediaTek D9303 processor. In addition, it has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The battery has a capacity of 5,000mAh and the phone supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.
The screen is 6.5 inches Full HD + with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. As for the cameras, the rear module has a 50MP main sensor, accompanied by a hybrid auxiliary that serves both macro and 8MP ultra-wide photographs. The front lens is 16MP.
The moto g73 is already available both in Claro’s physical and virtual stores, as well as in Motorola’s channels. Whoever chooses to make the purchase at Claro Post SINGLE 25GB can buy the device for BRL 1,399 in cash or in installments up to 24 installments R$ 58.99.
