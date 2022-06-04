Motorola Moto G62 unveiled: features and pictures

Motorola continues to carry on its relentless production of smartphones covering virtually every market segment, from entry level to top range – awaited the new Razr 3 and the Frontier with 200MP camera – passing through the mid-range models to which it belongs the Moto G62 recently the protagonist of a news leak. Roland Quand, an often reliable source, provides a fairly detailed identikit of the product.

EXPECTED FEATURES AND IMAGES

Moto G62 had been the protagonist of a previous sighting based on information obtained from the certification obtained in the Taiwanese market. Now the technical data sheet is composed in more detail (albeit with some inconsistencies compared to previous rumors) and it is possible to take a look at the product with a rich image gallery. The technical sheet of the new Motorola smartphone would be structured as follows:

soc: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G

6.5 “FHD + display, 120Hz support, probably OLED but the data is not confirmed

memory: 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD) – other memory configurations are not excluded

rear camera: 50MP + 8MP (wide angle) + 2MP (depth or macro)

front camera: 12MP (housed in a hole on the display)

Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C

Battery: 5000mAh

Android 12 operating system

The images reveal the design of the smartphone. Nothing that makes you cry for a miracle for originality, the production is in line with the canons of the Alata house. As expected from a device belonging to this market segment, the bezels surrounding the screen are not really reduced – see. quite pronounced lower chin. On the front stands the front camera placed in a hole on the display; at the rear, the three camera lenses arranged vertically and the body with curved edges stand out.

The smartphone does not shine with regards to the SoC which is in fact the same as the Motorola Moto G51 5G launched last year. In comparison with the most recent Motorola Moto G52, compatibility with 5G networks and the screen with a higher refresh rate (120Hz versus 90Hz) emerge in favor of the G62; the battery has the same capacity, the camera compartment is very similar.

The price should not exceed 300 euros – as a reference, the Moto G52 was marketed in Europe for 249.99 euros – while details on the launch date are missing.