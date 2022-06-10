Motorola Moto G62 5G and G42 official: technical characteristics and images

Motorola Moto G42 and G62 are official without too much fanfare after the rumors of recent days for both models: they are the last two additions to the successful range of midrange smartphones of the Winged House, which they are distinguished above all by the type of connectivity (LTE and 5G respectively). For now they are available in Brazil, one of the brand’s favorite markets, but in the coming weeks they should also arrive in our country – at least in Europe.

The two phones are aesthetically very similar, especially when viewed from the front: pronounced “chin” (in the sense of lower frame) and hole for the front camera positioned in the center. On the back, the photographic module consists of three vertical cameras, but the shape of the module itself helps to distinguish one model from another. Below are the relevant official technical data sheets, even if they are not too full of details yet. For the moment we have no details on prices.

MOTO G62: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

6.5 “IPS LCD display, FHD + 1080p resolution, maximum refresh 120 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC

RAM: 4 GB

internal storage: 128 GB, expandable via microSD

connectivity: 5G

Cameras: main rear 50 MP rear 8 MP wide angle 2 MP macro rear 12MP front

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging speed: 20W

Side fingerprint scanner on the power button

Operating system: MyUX custom Android 12

MOTO G42: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS