HomeReviewsPhone ReviewsMotorola Moto G53 and G73 expected to launch globally soon; see...

Motorola Moto G53 and G73 expected to launch globally soon; see the specs

Phone ReviewsTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Motorola Moto G53 and G73 expected to launch globally soon; see the specs
- Advertisement -

THE Motorola should launch should expand its portfolio of mid-range cell phones in the global market soon with the model launches Moto G53 and G73. The arrival of these new devices aims to further intensify the dispute in this segment.

The G53 was launched in the Chinese market in mid-December and the device already received the homologation registration from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) for sale in Europe. As for the Moto G73, information is more scarce.

Moto G53

The Tech Outlook website released some possible promotional pieces for the new phones and the material points out that the Moto G53 will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 platform with support for 5G and 4 or 6 GB of RAM.

- Advertisement -

The internal storage should vary between 64 or 128 GB, expandable up to 1 TB with micro SD. The screen is an L6.5-inch CD with HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The set is powered by a battery of 5000mAh.

The back of the device houses a dual photo module, with a 50 MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture equipped with Quad Pixel and PDAF, and a 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The front should have 8 MP with f/1.8 aperture.

Moto G73

1673792553 62 Motorola Moto G53 and G73 expected to launch globally soon1673792553 658 Motorola Moto G53 and G73 expected to launch globally soon

In turn, rumors indicate that the Moto G73 would be a slightly better equipped model. The cell phone should come with the chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC with 5G, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal space, expandable up to 1 TB with micro SD.

The screen should be a 6.5-inch LCD with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The battery should remain at 5,000 mAh, but with fast wired charging of 30 W through the so-called TurboPower.

- Advertisement -

Finally, the optical set should be formed by a 16 MP front lens and the f/2.4 aperture. At the rear, there is also a 50 MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF and a secondary 8 MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture with autofocus.

price and availability

There are still no rumors about the prices of the two cell phones, nor their launch dates in the international market. However, this is expected to happen soon, that is, in the coming weeks. We just have to wait.

And you, what do you think about these devices? Tell us in the comments down below!

- Advertisement -

The Motorola Moto G53 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apps

The best Telegram channels to download free movies

Telegram is an excellent instant messaging app where to share likes and content. ...
Gadgets

4 gadgets to improve your personal hygiene in 2023

Personal hygiene is undoubtedly a fundamental issue when we talk about our own well-being,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.