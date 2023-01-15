Motorola Moto G53 and G73 expected to launch globally soon; see the specs

THE Motorola should launch should expand its portfolio of mid-range cell phones in the global market soon with the model launches Moto G53 and G73. The arrival of these new devices aims to further intensify the dispute in this segment. The G53 was launched in the Chinese market in mid-December and the device already received the homologation registration from the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) for sale in Europe. As for the Moto G73, information is more scarce.

Moto G53

The Tech Outlook website released some possible promotional pieces for the new phones and the material points out that the Moto G53 will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 platform with support for 5G and 4 or 6 GB of RAM. The internal storage should vary between 64 or 128 GB, expandable up to 1 TB with micro SD. The screen is an L6.5-inch CD with HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The set is powered by a battery of 5000mAh. The back of the device houses a dual photo module, with a 50 MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture equipped with Quad Pixel and PDAF, and a 2 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The front should have 8 MP with f/1.8 aperture.

Moto G73

In turn, rumors indicate that the Moto G73 would be a slightly better equipped model. The cell phone should come with the chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC with 5G, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal space, expandable up to 1 TB with micro SD. The screen should be a 6.5-inch LCD with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The battery should remain at 5,000 mAh, but with fast wired charging of 30 W through the so-called TurboPower. Finally, the optical set should be formed by a 16 MP front lens and the f/2.4 aperture. At the rear, there is also a 50 MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF and a secondary 8 MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture with autofocus.

price and availability

There are still no rumors about the prices of the two cell phones, nor their launch dates in the international market. However, this is expected to happen soon, that is, in the coming weeks. We just have to wait.