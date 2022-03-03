Motorola Moto G22: the latest Android meets a 50 megapixel camera and a large battery

Motorola is expanding its moto g family at such a speed that the different generations are overlapping. In fact, not even a month ago the Moto G41 and Moto G51 5G landed in our country, and we already have the new Moto G22 with us. This entry-level model is now here to succeed the Moto G20 (Motorola has skipped the Moto G21 for unknown reasons).

As expected from the leaks of recent days, the Moto G22 inherits from its predecessor the 6.5-inch screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a large 5,000 mAh battery. Its quad rear camera with 50 megapixel main sensor and Android 12 are other virtues of Motorola’s latest proposal.

Motorola Moto G22 data sheet

MOTOROLA MOTO G22 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm

185g SCREEN LCD 6.5 inches

HD+ resolution

90Hz refresh rate PROCESSOR MediaTek Helio G37 RAM 4GB STORAGE 128GB + MicroSD up to 1TB REAR CAMERA 50MP

8MP UGA

2MP macro

2MP depth FRONT CAMERA 16MP OS android 12 BATTERY 5,000mAh

15W CONNECTIVITY Dual SIM 4G

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

wifi-ac

USB-C

Jack 3.5mm PRICE Determined

With the latest Android

The Moto G22 borrows from the Moto G20 the 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. For the processor, however, Motorola has abandoned Unisoc and opted for the MediaTek Helio G37which here is accompanied by 64 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage.

On the front, we have a 16 megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, while on the back we find a photographic equipment composed of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Moto G22 also has a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button on the right side and is powered by a 5,000 mAh capacity battery. with 15W fast charge. It will arrive with Android 12 as standard and boasts a splash-resistant design.

Price and versions of the Moto G22

The Moto G22 will be marketed in Spain in three different colors: black, blue or white. Its price and launch date have not yet been confirmed, but we know that it will be available in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 capacity.

More information | Motorola