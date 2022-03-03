MobileAndroidTech News

Motorola Moto G22: the latest Android meets a 50 megapixel camera and a large battery

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Motorola is expanding its moto g family at such a speed that the different generations are overlapping. In fact, not even a month ago the Moto G41 and Moto G51 5G landed in our country, and we already have the new Moto G22 with us. This entry-level model is now here to succeed the Moto G20 (Motorola has skipped the Moto G21 for unknown reasons).

As expected from the leaks of recent days, the Moto G22 inherits from its predecessor the 6.5-inch screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a large 5,000 mAh battery. Its quad rear camera with 50 megapixel main sensor and Android 12 are other virtues of Motorola’s latest proposal.

Motorola Moto G22 data sheet

MOTOROLA MOTO G22

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49mm
185g

SCREEN

LCD 6.5 inches
HD+ resolution
90Hz refresh rate

PROCESSOR

MediaTek Helio G37

RAM

4GB

STORAGE

128GB + MicroSD up to 1TB

REAR CAMERA

50MP
8MP UGA
2MP macro
2MP depth

FRONT CAMERA

16MP

OS

android 12

BATTERY

5,000mAh
15W

CONNECTIVITY

Dual SIM 4G
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
wifi-ac
USB-C
Jack 3.5mm

PRICE

Determined

With the latest Android

Moto G22

The Moto G22 borrows from the Moto G20 the 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. For the processor, however, Motorola has abandoned Unisoc and opted for the MediaTek Helio G37which here is accompanied by 64 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage.

On the front, we have a 16 megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, while on the back we find a photographic equipment composed of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The Moto G22 also has a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button on the right side and is powered by a 5,000 mAh capacity battery. with 15W fast charge. It will arrive with Android 12 as standard and boasts a splash-resistant design.

Price and versions of the Moto G22

Moto G22 03

The Moto G22 will be marketed in Spain in three different colors: black, blue or white. Its price and launch date have not yet been confirmed, but we know that it will be available in a single configuration with 4 GB of RAM and 128 capacity.

More information | Motorola

Previous articleDo not use this Fitbit smartwatch anymore: you could suffer burns
