Motorola Moto G22, first rumors about features and price

Abraham

Date:

A very interesting start to 2022 is expected for Motorola which is preparing to expand and renew its range of smartphones. After the US launch of the Moto G Stylus 2022, and looking forward to Moto Edge 30 Pro (a rebranding of the Moto Edge X30 already launched in China) which will be announced next week, rumors continue to circulate on other lower-end devices as well.

Evan Blass recently published the unofficial press renders of six brand new smartphones Motorola. These are the code names: Dubai, Austin, Rhode 4G and 5G, the Rogue with hidden camera in the display and Huawaii Plus. Of the latter, which could arrive on the market with the initials Moto G22, some rumors about the hardware characteristics have also emerged.

Compared to the predecessor Moto G20, this smartphone should have a display without a drop notch but with a more modern “hole” to accommodate a 16 megapixel camera with f / 2.45 aperture. The panel will not be an OLED but it should be a more modest 6.5-inch IPS LCD with 90 Hz refresh rate and 1600 x 720 pixel resolution.

They complete the picture a MediaTek Helio G37 processor Supported by 4 GB of RAM64GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera with 50 MP main sensor with f / 1.8 aperture an 8MP sensor with ultra-wide angle optics and f / 2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor also useful for capturing information on depth of field.

Obviously, these specifications place the device in the full “entry level” range, with a price that it should hardly exceed 200 euros.


ASSUMED TECHNICAL SHEET

  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G37
  • Display: IPS LCD HD + with 90Hz refresh rate
  • Memory:
    • RAM: up to 4GB
    • Storage: up to 64GB + microsD
  • Rear Camera:
    • 50 MP with f / 1.8 aperture
    • 8 MP ultra-wide angle with f / 2.2 aperture
    • 2 MP macro / depth sensor
  • Front camera: 16 MP with f / 2.45 aperture
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Weight: 185 grams
  • System operating: Android 12
Abraham

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

