Motorola Moto G22: entry range with aspirations

If less than a week ago Motorola presented its Moto Edge 30 Pro, now the leak of the Moto G22 confirms something that we already expected, and that is that despite the fact that the Lenovo subsidiary points increasingly higher in the high range, at least moment has no intention of neglecting the input and mid rangesto which the company owes its revival and the second youth it enjoys these days.

And it is that, as we can read in Winfuture, Motorola is already working on a new generation of devices for both ranges, of which the first model to arrive could be the Moto G22, a smartphone whose price would be below 200 eurosbut that would have some elements and features that we currently only see in higher priced devices, thus becoming a most interesting proposal.

The first thing that catches our attention about this Moto G22 is found on its screen, a 6.53-inch HD+ OLED-panel with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 points, and that it would have a 90 hertz refresh rate, compared to the 60 that we usually find in devices in this market segment. Although its resolution is not very high, it is sufficient, in combination with that refresh rate, for the reproduction of HD content.

Inside we will find an unpublished SoC at the moment, the MediaTek Helio G37 with eight cores (four of performance at 2.3 gigahertz and another four of energy efficiency, at 1.8 gigahertz) and PowerVR GE8320m GPU already present in the Helio G25. At his side we will find, in the version that is expected to arrive in Europe, four gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of storagewhich can be reinforced with a MicroSD card of up to one terabyte.

Surely you have already imagined it, but I confirm that the Moto G22 will not have 5G connectivity. Although it is already possible to find some smartphones around this price with state-of-the-art cellular connectivity, it seems that Motorola has preferred to focus on other aspects. So, when it comes to connectivity, We are talking about a 4G smartphone that also has WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2in addition to its audio minijack connectors and USB-C for data, and also for charging its battery. 5,000 milliamps.

Another remarkable point of this Moto G22 is found in its main camera, made up of four elements: a main sensor of 50 megapixels with number f / 1.8, an eight-megapixel wide angle, a two-megapixel macro sensor and a fourth element, also two megapixels, for depth-of-field effects. The proposal is completed with a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 number.

We still don’t know when it will hit the market This Moto G22, and neither if it will only do it in the 4/64 configuration or if, on the contrary, Motorola will offer some additional version with a little more internal memory. And we don’t know its exact price at the moment either, although the leaks indicate, as we have already indicated before, that it will be below 200 euros.