Tech News5G News

Motorola Moto G22: entry range with aspirations

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

If less than a week ago Motorola presented its Moto Edge 30 Pro, now the leak of the Moto G22 confirms something that we already expected, and that is that despite the fact that the Lenovo subsidiary points increasingly higher in the high range, at least moment has no intention of neglecting the input and mid rangesto which the company owes its revival and the second youth it enjoys these days.

And it is that, as we can read in Winfuture, Motorola is already working on a new generation of devices for both ranges, of which the first model to arrive could be the Moto G22, a smartphone whose price would be below 200 eurosbut that would have some elements and features that we currently only see in higher priced devices, thus becoming a most interesting proposal.

Read:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: follow the presentation live and on video with us

The first thing that catches our attention about this Moto G22 is found on its screen, a 6.53-inch HD+ OLED-panel with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 points, and that it would have a 90 hertz refresh rate, compared to the 60 that we usually find in devices in this market segment. Although its resolution is not very high, it is sufficient, in combination with that refresh rate, for the reproduction of HD content.

Inside we will find an unpublished SoC at the moment, the MediaTek Helio G37 with eight cores (four of performance at 2.3 gigahertz and another four of energy efficiency, at 1.8 gigahertz) and PowerVR GE8320m GPU already present in the Helio G25. At his side we will find, in the version that is expected to arrive in Europe, four gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of storagewhich can be reinforced with a MicroSD card of up to one terabyte.

Motorola Moto G22: entry range with aspirations

Surely you have already imagined it, but I confirm that the Moto G22 will not have 5G connectivity. Although it is already possible to find some smartphones around this price with state-of-the-art cellular connectivity, it seems that Motorola has preferred to focus on other aspects. So, when it comes to connectivity, We are talking about a 4G smartphone that also has WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2in addition to its audio minijack connectors and USB-C for data, and also for charging its battery. 5,000 milliamps.

Another remarkable point of this Moto G22 is found in its main camera, made up of four elements: a main sensor of 50 megapixels with number f / 1.8, an eight-megapixel wide angle, a two-megapixel macro sensor and a fourth element, also two megapixels, for depth-of-field effects. The proposal is completed with a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 number.

Read:

Firmware of some Fujifilm X and GFX cameras have problems…

We still don’t know when it will hit the market This Moto G22, and neither if it will only do it in the 4/64 configuration or if, on the contrary, Motorola will offer some additional version with a little more internal memory. And we don’t know its exact price at the moment either, although the leaks indicate, as we have already indicated before, that it will be below 200 euros.

Previous articleApple, “Peek performance” event on March 8th: what to expect
Next articleThis is Dadditude, a social network for parents
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

This is Dadditude, a social network for parents

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
5G News

Motorola Moto G22: entry range with aspirations

If less than a week ago Motorola presented its Moto Edge 30 Pro, now the leak of the...
Apple

Apple, “Peek performance” event on March 8th: what to expect

Apple has formalized "Peek Perfonrmance", the event that will be held on March 8th, streamed from Apple Park....
Tech News

The flashlight of the phone will improve in Android 13, how will it do it?

Using the flash of the phone as if it were a flashlight has become something of the...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.