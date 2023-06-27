Motorola Moto G14 appears in TDRA certification and has first specs revealed

Motorola has started the certification season for a new affordable smartphone being called Moto G14. The device has already passed through the EEC and has now been located in the TDRA database.

According to preliminary information from the regulatory agency, the new device has the number XT2341-4 and will probably only have a 4G connection.

As expected, the other specifications have not yet been revealed, since the Moto G14 smartphone has not been fully homologated. It is still at an early stage of review by TDRA.