Motorola Moto G14 appears in TDRA certification and has first specs revealed

Motorola has started the certification season for a new affordable smartphone being called Moto G14. The device has already passed through the EEC and has now been located in the TDRA database.
According to preliminary information from the regulatory agency, the new device has the number XT2341-4 and will probably only have a 4G connection.
As expected, the other specifications have not yet been revealed, since the Moto G14 smartphone has not been fully homologated. It is still at an early stage of review by TDRA.
Despite the scarce details, rumors indicate that the Moto G14 should be similar to its predecessor, receiving some important upgrades in the field of chipset and RAM.
For those who don’t remember, the Moto G13 was announced with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, with HD + resolution and 90 Hz rate. The platform used is the MediaTek Helio G85, and it works with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
In the Moto G14 there are chances of the number going up to 6 GB of RAM in the most basic variant.
The set of rear cameras delivers a 50 MP main sensor and this will hardly change in the new G14. The same should also happen with the 5,000 mAh battery, which will likely be maintained with support for 20W charging.
For now, Motorola does not comment on the matter. With that, we emphasize that everything should be considered just another market rumor.