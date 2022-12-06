Motorola Moto G13 receives multiple certifications with 5,000 mAh battery and more

The new Motorola Moto G13 certified by BIS India and NBTC Thailand🇧🇷 The novelty was discovered in the database of the two regulatory agencies this Tuesday (6).

According to the well-known Mukul Sharma, the numbering of the device is XT2331-3 on NBTC, while the Indian variant bears XT2231-2. In both cases, the smartphone is already identified by its trade name: Moto G13.

In addition, in a brief search at the FCC in the United States, it is also possible to notice that this device is already “in the queue” for approval by the regulatory agency.

See the preliminary sheet on the NBTC below: