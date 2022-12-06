Motorola Moto G13 receives multiple certifications with 5,000 mAh battery and more

The new Motorola Moto G13 certified by BIS India and NBTC Thailand🇧🇷 The novelty was discovered in the database of the two regulatory agencies this Tuesday (6).
According to the well-known Mukul Sharma, the numbering of the device is XT2331-3 on NBTC, while the Indian variant bears XT2231-2. In both cases, the smartphone is already identified by its trade name: Moto G13.
In addition, in a brief search at the FCC in the United States, it is also possible to notice that this device is already “in the queue” for approval by the regulatory agency.
See the preliminary sheet on the NBTC below:
Despite not revealing much information about the Moto G13, the FCC makes it clear that the The device has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging.🇧🇷
Rumors indicate that the Moto G13’s internal codename is Penang, but nothing has yet been confirmed.
Some details that were revealed by people who work at Motorola indicate that the Moto G13 should be sold with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage.
The colors will be silver and blue, while the user can still expect a variant with a 5G connection. However, as the manufacturer has not commented on the matter, we emphasize that everything must remain in the field of rumors.
Looking forward to Motorola’s next releases? Tell us your opinion and expectation here in the comments.