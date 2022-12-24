Motorola Moto G13 has leaked rendering after appearing in certifications

The MySmartPrice website had access to the material. The Moto G13 will work with a screen with a centered hole at the top for the selfie camera. The rear will have, in addition to the classic brand logo, a camera module for two sensors, the main one being 50 MP, and an LED flash.

Among Motorola’s next bets, the Moto G13 is one of the cell phones that has already had some specifications confirmed through certifications recently. After appearing in the NBTC certification, suggesting, among other specs, a 5,000 mAh battery and support for 20W charging and 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, the intermediary has now had its first leaked renders 🇧🇷

The right side of the device has the volume rocker and the power button, and at the bottom is the USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The source does not reveal what the Moto G13 platform will be, but it shouldn’t take long for us to know more details about the cell phone. According to rumors, it will receive a variant with 5G connectivity, in addition to having blue and silver color options.

A few days ago, both this and the Moto G23 were brand certified in the Indian BIS as well, suggesting a launch soon. The Moto G23 will come with 33W charging support, but no further information has been revealed.

And you, what do you think of Motorola phones? Leave your impressions!