Motorola Moto G Stylus official 2022: the usual formula, improved

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 is official in the United States: the formula is always that – nice big smartphone, reasonably cheap and with integrated stylus – but it is refined and improved in several aspects, especially from the point of view of autonomy, display refresh and quality of the cameras.

Aesthetically, two details are immediately observed: the camera module, in the previous square generation, is now rectangular with the three cameras arranged vertically, “at traffic lights” as they used to say at the time. On the front, however, the hole in the display for the front camera has been moved from the top left corner to the center.

The smartphone still uses a SoC with 4G connectivity, even if it is better than the model of the previous year (of course, here we consider the original variant, not the 5G one released a little later): from the Snapdragon 678 we switch to a MediaTek Helio G88. The battery rises from 4,000 to 5,000 mAh, RAM from 4 to 6GB, the main camera from 48 to 50MP. the 90 Hz refresh should guarantee greater fluidity in writing with the stylus compared to what guaranteed by the 60 Hz of last year’s model.

Below is a schematic summary of the technical specifications:

  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G88
  • Display: 6.8 “IPS LCD (MaxVision), 20: 9 ratio, 2,460 x 1,080 pixels, 90 Hz
  • Memory:
    • RAM 6 GB
    • 128 GB storage memory
    • expandable: yes, up to 512GB
  • Cameras:
    • Rear:
      50 MP f / 1.9
      8 MP ultra-wide angle + macro, f / 2.2 aperture, 118 ° field of view
      2 MP depth sensor
    • Front: 16 MP f / 2.2
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi ac, USB-C (2.0), 3.5mm audio jack
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Dimensions And weight:
    • 170.21 x 75.90 x 9.45 mm
    • 216 grams
  • Other: water repellent coating, fingerprint scanner on the back
  • Operating system: Android 11
  • Colors: Twilight Blue, Metallic Rose

The smartphone will be available for purchase in the next few days at same list price as the previous model, or $ 299. We do not know if it will also arrive in Italy: the Stylus 2021 did not, so we are doubtful. However, we await official confirmation.

