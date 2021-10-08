Motorola Moto G Pure is a serious proposal for the entry range

Motorola Moto G Pure is the smartphone of the «G» series most affordable to date. It has just entered the market at a price of $ 159 and it seems ideal for the user looking for a competent terminal without spending too much or a second terminal for basic uses.

Moto G Pure reinforces one of the best-selling series on the market and occupies the low-end of a catalog that includes others such as the G Play, G Power and the top of the range, the Stylus 5G, before reaching the high-end Edge 20 .

It has a screen 6.5-inch Max Vision with native HD + resolution for 1600 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 81 percent. Low performance by current standards in order to keep prices in check, although the chassis has been upgraded to an IP52 rating, meaning it is protected against accidental spills, splashes, and light rain.

Its SoC engine is a MediaTek Helio G25 with eight-core CPU, accompanied by 3 Gbytes of RAM and 32 Gbytes of storage GB of RAM, expandable with microSD cards. On the back you will find a dual sensor camera with a 13 megapixel primary with f / 2.2 aperture and phase detection autofocus, along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, you will have a 5 megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture for selfies

You’ll also find a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, dual microphones, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. NFC is missing, as is wireless charging or 5G support, but that’s to be expected at this price. The declared autonomy is two full days of use with a 4,000 mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G Pure is priced at $ 159.99 and will be available in some regions from next week. With Android 11 and two more system updates guaranteed, it should hit the international channel this fall. Good terminal for the entry range in smartphones.