Motorola Moto G 5G 2022 and Edge 30 unveiled in advance: specifications and images

When two of the industry’s most trusted whistleblowers like Evan Blass and OnLeaks produce the same material then it becomes really difficult to have doubts about the product they refer to. This is the case of Motorola Moto G 5G 2022, on which the last one – OnLeaks – was exposed two weeks ago and on which the first returns now tracing the same identikit with different images not CAD renderings like those provided by the colleague at the end of March but with those that Motorola will presumably provide to the press.

INDEX:

MOTOROLA MOTO G 5G 2022, IMAGES AND SPECIFICATIONS

MOTOROLA EDGE 30, IMAGES AND SPECIFICATIONS

MOTO G 5G 2022: SAME RESULT, DIFFERENT INGREDIENTS

Motorola Moto G 5G 2022 will be a quite different product from the previous one. The basic setting will be the same, ie that of a product intended for the medium-low range of the market; the mix of ingredients used by the American company to achieve the result is different.

They will change, according to the tipster, the chip where Motorola will switch from Qualcomm to MediaTek, the display to which numerous changes have been reserved (the resolution drops but the refresh rate goes up on a slightly lower diagonal), the fingerprint reader will pass from the back on the side, on the power button, and will come the waterproof coating among other things.

Below the Motorola Moto G 5G 2022 specifications according to Evan Blass.

MOTOROLA MOTO G 5G 2022 – ALLEGED SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.53-inch HD + (720 x 1,600 pixels) with 90 Hz refresh rate

: 6.53-inch HD + (720 x 1,600 pixels) with 90 Hz refresh rate chip : MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 2.2 GHz maximum frequency with 7 nm production process

: MediaTek Dimensity 700 with 2.2 GHz maximum frequency with 7 nm production process memory : 4 or 6 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage (in the basic 64 GB cut)

: 4 or 6 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage (in the basic 64 GB cut) cameras : main rear: 50 MP rear macro: 2 MP rear depth: 2 MP front: 13 MP

: drums: from 5,000 mAh with 15 watt charging

MOTOROLA EDGE 30, ARRIVAL EXPECTED BY THE END OF THE MONTH

In parallel, Evan Blass has provided material on another Motorola product around which there is curiosity. It is one of the variants of the Edge 30 range, which according to Blass once complete will consist of five models. For the moment to be official is the only Motorola Edge 30 Pro (which we have also tried recently), but the next one to arrive could be Edge 30 “standard” of which the informant has provided several of the images that Motorola may release to the press later this month when according to his information it should be formalized.

On the aesthetic plan there is very little to say: if you want to take the images we receive for good, Motorola Edge 30 will be a twin of the Pro variant, with the same arrangement of the cameras on the back and the same hole in the center of the screen for the front camera. On the subject of specifications instead the informant confirms what was anticipated at the end of March, but supporting that information with some unpublished specifics.

Below is the technical picture of Motorola Edge 30 “standard” that comes out by accumulating the indiscretions of Blass.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 – SPECIFIC ASSUMPTIONS