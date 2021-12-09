Motorola Moto Edge X30: the first beast with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 hides 60 megapixels under the screen in its special edition

We already have a winner. Since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was introduced in Hawaii a few days ago, the race began to see which manufacturer officially announced the first phone to carry it, and not the intentions to do so. It has been Lenovo and it has included it within its Motorola brand. We welcome the new Moto Edge X30 at full power.

And when we refer to full power we do it knowing that it is really what Lenovo offers. Not only because of the processor but because of a screen with 576Hz of touch refreshment, or because of its 50 megapixel double camera, or because of some incredible 60 megapixels for selfies that, if we want, we can hide under the screen in its special edition. An authentic beast that we describe below.

Moto Edge X30 data sheet

Moto Edge X30 Screen 6.8 inch IPS LCD

144Hz refresh

576Hz touch refresh

HDR10 +

DCI-P3 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at 3GHz Versions 8GB / 128GB

8GB / 256GB

12GB / 256GB

12GB / 256GB Special Edition Rear cameras Main: 50 megapixel OIS

Angular / macro: 50 megapixels, 117º, 2.5cm

Depth: 2 megapixels f / 2.4 Frontal camera 60 megapixels

Special edition under the screen Battery 5,000 mAh

68W fast charge System Android 12

MyUI 3.0 Connectivity 5G SA / NSA

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

Gps

USB type C Others Dual Speakers with Dolby Surround

Rear fingerprint reader Price From 444 euros to change

The first beast with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is here

With its presentation, the Moto Edge X30 becomes the first phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 to reach the market, and we will see if it is the first to hit the stores. Lenovo bets on Qualcomm’s latest full-power processor to move a team that offers three options of RAM and internal storage, from 8GB / 128GB for the basic and 12GB / 256GB for the superior, and a special edition that hides the camera under the screen for a little more price.

This screen is precisely a 6.8-inch diagonal IPS LCD that has a 144Hz refresh rate and takes the touch refresh to 576Hz. The panel has a hole to house the Front 60 megapixels in its normal edition, and that same camera is hidden under the screen in its special edition. And under all this equipment, an internal battery of 5,000 mAh with fast charging of 68W. In addition, it comes with Android 12 under MyUI 3.0, the manufacturer’s layer.

As for the rear photographic equipment, the Moto Edge X30 is equipped with two 50 megapixel sensors (one with a wide angle lens and optical stabilization, another with a super wide angle lens, 117º field of view and macro focus at 2.5 centimeters) and with a 2 megapixel sensor for depth readings. The equipment is capable of recording 8K video thanks to the processor and the two main cameras.

In addition to all this, Lenovo offers us a Moto Edge X30 with 5G SA / NSA, WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 in addition to having Dolby Surround stereo speakers. Undoubtedly a fairly powerful team that becomes, from now on, the most powerful in the Android market until the competition of the Chinese firm begins to put their phones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in circulation.

Versions and prices of the Moto Edge X30

The new Moto Edge X30 initially sets foot in China in two versions, one with the camera under the screen and the other with the camera housed in a hole on the screen. For the special edition we only have the model with 12GB / 256GB but for the normal model we have three versions. We leave you the prices in China below:

Moto Edge X30 with 8GB / 128GB : 3,199 yuan or 444 euros to change

: 3,199 yuan or 444 euros to change Moto Edge X30 with 8GB / 256GB : 3,399 yuan or 472 euros to change

: 3,399 yuan or 472 euros to change Moto Edge X30 with 12GB / 256GB : 3,599 yuan or 500 euros to change

: 3,599 yuan or 500 euros to change Moto Edge X30 with 12GB / 256GB and under-screen camera: 3,999 yuan or 555 euros to change

More information | Lenovo