5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeMobileAndroidMotorola Moto Edge 40: here are the press renders of the four...

Motorola Moto Edge 40: here are the press renders of the four colors

Android
motorola moto edge 40: here are the press renders of
motorola moto edge 40: here are the press renders of
- Advertisement -

 

Motorola officially launched its new Edge 40 Pro in recent days, a smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM, 6.7-inch pOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, Gorilla Glass 7 back and triple camera rear with 50 megapixel main sensoralways 50 megapixel ultra wide angle and telephoto with 12 megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor

MOTOROLA MOTO EDGE 40 IN 4 COLORS

- Advertisement -

The Motorola Edge 40 is still missing, the “basic” version which will probably be joined in the future by other lower-end versions. Of this Edge 40 many rumors have circulated so far on the technical characteristics that see the adoption of a unreleased Dimension 8020. Just the presence of this processor would suggest an announcement following that of MediaTek.

Motorola Edge 40 will be available in four color variants – Lunar Blue, Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, Magenta – of which unofficial press renderings have also been published in these hours.

There is a new Motorola Razr on the horizon: what we know about the foldable

 

Among other features of this Motorola Edge 40 there will be a 6.55-inch pOLED display with Full HD + resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128 or 256GB of UFS storage 3.1 and IP68 certification.

- Advertisement -

On the back, a dual camera with 50 megapixel main sensorf/1.4 aperture and OIS flanked by a 13 megapixel ultra wide angle it’s a 32 megapixel front. To complete the technical sheet, a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired charging And 15 watt wireless, fingerprint reader integrated into the display, support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and assisted GPS with Glonass and Galileo.

TECHNICAL SHEET (ASSUED)

  • display: 6.55-inch pOLED, Full HD+ (402 ppi), 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 1,200 nits max brightness
  • chip: MediaTek Dimension 8020
  • memories: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
  • cameras:
    • main rear: 50 MP f/1.4 with OIS
    • ultra wide rear: 13 MP f/2.2, FOV 120 degrees
    • front: 32MP f/2.4
  • resistence IP68
  • audio: 2x stereo speakers, 3x microphones
  • unlock: in-display fingerprint reader
  • connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C
  • drums: 4,400mAh
  • recharge: Wired at 68 watts, wireless at 15 watts
  • system operating: Android 13
  • size And weight: 158.4 x 72 x 7.49/7.58 and 167/171 grams depending on the back cover chosen
  • colors: Lunar Blue, Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, Magenta.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G review: at 350 euros I recommend it! | Video

I have had the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro + 5G in my hands...
Android

OPPO Reno10 Pro +, here are the alleged complete technical specifications

  New information on OPPO Reno10, 10 Pro and 10 Pro Plus leaked from China...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.