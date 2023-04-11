Motorola Moto Edge 40: here are the press renders of the four colors

- Advertisement -

Motorola officially launched its new Edge 40 Pro in recent days, a smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM, 6.7-inch pOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, Gorilla Glass 7 back and triple camera rear with 50 megapixel main sensoralways 50 megapixel ultra wide angle and telephoto with 12 megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor

MOTOROLA MOTO EDGE 40 IN 4 COLORS

The Motorola Edge 40 is still missing, the “basic” version which will probably be joined in the future by other lower-end versions. Of this Edge 40 many rumors have circulated so far on the technical characteristics that see the adoption of a unreleased Dimension 8020. Just the presence of this processor would suggest an announcement following that of MediaTek.

Motorola Edge 40 will be available in four color variants – Lunar Blue, Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, Magenta – of which unofficial press renderings have also been published in these hours.

Among other features of this Motorola Edge 40 there will be a 6.55-inch pOLED display with Full HD + resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128 or 256GB of UFS storage 3.1 and IP68 certification.

On the back, a dual camera with 50 megapixel main sensorf/1.4 aperture and OIS flanked by a 13 megapixel ultra wide angle it’s a 32 megapixel front. To complete the technical sheet, a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired charging And 15 watt wireless, fingerprint reader integrated into the display, support for 5G networks, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and assisted GPS with Glonass and Galileo.

TECHNICAL SHEET (ASSUED)

display : 6.55-inch pOLED, Full HD+ (402 ppi), 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 1,200 nits max brightness

: 6.55-inch pOLED, Full HD+ (402 ppi), 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, up to 1,200 nits max brightness chip : MediaTek Dimension 8020

memories : 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage

: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage cameras : main rear: 50 MP f/1.4 with OIS ultra wide rear: 13 MP f/2.2, FOV 120 degrees front: 32MP f/2.4

resistence IP68

audio : 2x stereo speakers, 3x microphones

unlock : in-display fingerprint reader

: in-display fingerprint reader connectivity : 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, USB-C

drums : 4,400mAh

: 4,400mAh recharge : Wired at 68 watts, wireless at 15 watts

system operating : Android 13

: Android 13 size And weight : 158.4 x 72 x 7.49/7.58 and 167/171 grams depending on the back cover chosen

And : 158.4 x 72 x 7.49/7.58 and 167/171 grams depending on the back cover chosen colors: Lunar Blue, Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, Magenta.