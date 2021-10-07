Motorola Moto E40: 90 Hz screens reach Motorola’s low-end for less than 150 euros

Of the different Motorola ranges, the Moto E family is the one that occupies the lowest notch in terms of price and performance. In it, we have, among others, the Moto E7, Moto E7 Plus and Moto E7 Power. Now, the company has introduced two new members to it: the Moto E20, which now arrives in Spain, and the Moto E40, which is the one at hand.

This new entry-level model incorporates a 48 megapixel triple camera with Quad Pixel technology, a custom Unisoc octa-core processor with 4 GB of RAM and a screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate. All for less than 150 euros.

Motorola Moto E40 datasheet

MOTOROLA MOTO E40 SCREEN 6.5 inch LCD HD + resolution, 90 Hz PROCESSOR Unisoc T700 RAM 4GB STORAGE 64 GB + microSD SOFTWARE Android 11 REAR CAMERA Main: 48 MP Depth: 2 MP Macro: 2 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP BATTERY 5,000 mAh CONNECTIVITY 4G / LTE, WiFi n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader FM Radio DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 168.1 x 75.6 x 9.1 mm 198 g PRICE 149 euros

With 90 Hz screen and triple camera

Beneath a textured metallic finish design, the Moto E40 hides the octa-core Unisoc T700 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. As an operating system, it comes with Android 11, and to feed itself, it has a 5,000 mAh battery. Of course, it does not support fast charging.

In addition, it mounts a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and 90 Hz refesco rate. The photographic equipment consists of a 8 MP front camera and a triple rear camera with a 48 MP main sensor and two more sensors of 2 MP each, one for macro photography and the other for depth reading.

The Moto E40 also has a fingerprint reader on the back, FM radio and the usual connectivity options: 4G / LTE, WiFi n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C and headphone jack socket.

Versions and price of the Motorola Moto E40

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto E40 will be available soon in some European countries, but has not specified what they will be. What we do know is that it will have a official price of 149 euros and will go on sale in two colors: charcoal gray and clay pink.