Motorola Moto E32: the latest renders and rumors complete the picture

Motorola is also preparing to renew its proposal of low-end smartphones with the next Moto E32, a device that has already been talked about in recent weeks and which today returns to show itself in a new series of renderings that allow you to complete the picture of the specifications emerged. In addition to the renderings, some have also been shared additional details about the technical characteristics of the smartphone that leave no doubts about its positioning.

MOTO E32: EVERYTHING WE KNOW

Talking to us this time about Moto E32 is the insider Nils Ahrensmeier, who has published four renders that portray each side of the smartphone. Until now we had seen the front and rear of the E32, which confirmed the presence of a triple rear camera, a hole for the front camera and a pronounced chin typical of low-end smartphones.

The latest rumors about the technical specifications had provided a fairly complete identikit of the device, to which today is added the resolution of the LCD panel, equal to 1,600 x 720 pixelsso let’s talk about a unit HD +. Resolution that is not striking, especially when combined with the generous 6.52 “diagonal, but which is at least partially offset by the presence of a screen with an update frequency of 90 Hz therefore able to return a good sensation of fluidity.

Such a low resolution also helps not to put too much trouble on the basic hardware of Moto E32, which should be equipped with an SoC UniSOC T606, that is a platform that is now decidedly dated and not very performing, but still sufficient for a very light use. In fact, we are talking about a chip a 12nm with octa core processor (2 Cortex-A75 and 6 Cortex-A55), flanked by a Mali G57 MP1 GPU, therefore with very limited graphics potential.

Recall that the rest of the hardware includes a set of RAM equal to 4 GB and 64 GB expandable internal memorytriple camera from 16 + 2 + 2 MegaPixel anterior from 8 MegaPixelbattery from 5,000 mAh with 18 W charging and operating system based even on the old one Android 11 at least according to the latest rumors.

The news that emerged today allow us to take a look also at the other sides of the smartphone, from which the presence of the 3.5mm headphone jack and a side power key a little thicker than the volume rocker. It is not clear if this is large enough to integrate the fingerprint sensor or not, so we will have to wait for more information for this specific detail.

We conclude by reporting dimensions and weight, which should correspond to 163.95 x 74.9 x 8.49 mm and 184 grams respectively. According to previous rumors, Motorola Moto E32 could be proposed a 179 euros, with a promotional launch price close to 149 euros, a figure that is certainly closer to the real value of the product. Now we just have to wait for the official presentation.

MOTO E32 – ASSUMED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS