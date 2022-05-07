Motorola Moto E32 official: 179 euros in Italy

Motorola has made the Moto E32 official without too much fanfare, a medium-low-end smartphone that had been the subject of substantial rumors at the end of last month. The winged house has included the product on the official Italian website (and in that of other European countries) confirming what has already emerged unofficially, price included.

The smartphone is equipped with 6.5 “display with HD + resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and 8MP front camera placed in the hole at the top of the screen. The hardware platform is based on the soc Unisoc T606 (Octa-core CPU and Mali-G57 GPU) paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The rear camera compartment is divided into a triple module with 16MP main sensor and two 2MP sensors dedicated to macro shots and depth of field detection.

The connectivity sector is quite complete in which, however, the absence of the NFC chip and the Non dual band WiFi (2.4GHz only). It is dual SIM, has a Bluetooth 5.0 module and a 3.5mm headphone jack is present. To complete the picture are the 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging support (the charger included in the package, however, is 10W) ​​and the water-repellent body (IP52).

Everything is enclosed in a body that does not scream a miracle in terms of design originality, but which is perfectly in line with Motorola’s stylistic canons and with a smartphone belonging to this category. At the front, the lower frame of the screen is more pronounced; in the back stands out the finish and the Motorola logo (it does not integrate the fingerprint sensor which is positioned on the side frame).

TECHNICAL FEATURES

display : 6.5 “, HD + (1600 x 720 pixels), LCD, 90Hz, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 89.03% screen-to-body ratio

: 6.5 “, HD + (1600 x 720 pixels), LCD, 90Hz, 20: 9 aspect ratio, 89.03% screen-to-body ratio soc : Unisoc T606, 2xA75 + 6xA55 octa-core cpu, 650 MHz Mali-G57 gpu

: Unisoc T606, 2xA75 + 6xA55 octa-core cpu, 650 MHz Mali-G57 gpu memory : 4GB of ram + 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB with microSD card)

: 4GB of ram + 64GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB with microSD card) camera : triple rear: 16 MP (f / 2.2, 1.0 µm) | PDAF 2 MP (f / 2.4, 1.75 µm) | macro 2 MP (f / 2.4, 1.75 µm) | depth front: 8 MP (f / 2.0, 1.12 µm)

: connectivity : LTE, Dual SIM (2 nano SIM + 1 microSD), Bluetooth 5.0. Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n | 2.4 GHz, GPS / AGPS / LTEPP / SUPL / GLONASS / Galileo, usb type-c (usb 2.0) – no NFC

safety : side fingerprint reader, facial recognition

: side fingerprint reader, facial recognition other : water repellent body according to the IP52 standard, 3.5mm audio jack

: water repellent body according to the IP52 standard, 3.5mm audio jack drums : 5,000 mAh, 18W charging support, 10W charger included in the package

: 5,000 mAh, 18W charging support, 10W charger included in the package dimensions and weight : 63.95 x 74.94 x 8.49 mm 184 grams

: operating system: Android 11

AVAILABILITY AND PRICE

The smartphone is already available for purchase in the Italian market at the price of 179.90 euros in the only memory cut with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Two colors: Slate Gray and Misty Silver, but at the moment the official website of Motorola Italy reports as available only the model with the second color variant, the other is likely to arrive later.