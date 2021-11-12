Motorola Moto E30: great battery and 90 Hz screen in a very affordable Android Go mobile

Motorola is expanding its catalog of terminals by leaps and bounds and, only in recent weeks, has presented the Moto G Pure, the Moto G51 and the Moto E40. Precisely the Moto E line, the lowest range of the brand, is the one that has just received a new member. It is the Moto E30, a model that sits somewhere between the aforementioned Moto E40 and the Moto E20.

In fact, Motorola’s new proposal, which has been launched in Slovakia, shares most of the E40 features, including the 90 Hz screen, the triple camera and the Unisoc T700 processor. However, it inherits from the E20 its Android 11 Go Edition operating system and memories.

Motorola Moto E30 datasheet

MOTOROLA MOTO E30 SCREEN 6.5 inch LCD HD + resolution, 90 Hz PROCESSOR Unisoc T700 RAM 2 GB STORAGE 32 GB + microSD SOFTWARE Android 11 Go Edition REAR CAMERA Main: 48 MP Depth: 2 MP Macro: 2 MP FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP BATTERY 5,000 mAh CONNECTIVITY 4G / LTE, WiFi n, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack OTHERS Rear fingerprint reader FM Radio DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 165.1 x 75.6 x 9.1 mm 198 g PRICE Determined

Features that are familiar

The first thing that catches the attention of the Moto E30 is that Motorola, again, has returned to bet on the octa-core Unisoc T700 processor that we saw in the Moto E40, but it shares with the E20 the 2 GB of RAM, the 32 GB of expandable internal storage and the Android 11 Go Edition operating system.

In addition, the new Moto E30 has a 6.5 inch perforated LCD screen with HD + resolution and 90 Hz refesco rate. In the photographic section, it mounts an 8 MP front camera and a triple rear camera with 48 MP main sensor and two more sensors of 2 MP each, one for macro photography and the other to read the depth.

To feed, it has a 5,000 mAh battery (without fast charging), and as connectivity options, it has 4G / LTE, WiFi n, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C. It also includes a rear fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a water-repellent design (IP52).

Price and availability of the Moto E30

For now, the Moto E30 only appears on the Motorola Slovakia website, where it is listed without price in a single combination of RAM and storage and in the colors blue and gray. However, Aldi already offers it to a price of 99 euros in Belgium.

