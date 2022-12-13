Motorola Moto E13 appears on Geekbench with Unisoc chipset and more

The new Motorola Moto E13 passed the benchmark test this week. The device was off the radar of leaks and, like the Moto G13, it should also be aimed at the public with low purchasing power.

According to the Geekbench platform, the Moto E13 should be announced with Unisoc T606 processor2 GB of RAM and native Android 13.

The set managed to score 318 points in the single-core test and 995 points in the multi-core test.

See the sheet below: