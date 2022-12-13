Motorola Moto E13 appears on Geekbench with Unisoc chipset and more

The new Motorola Moto E13 passed the benchmark test this week. The device was off the radar of leaks and, like the Moto G13, it should also be aimed at the public with low purchasing power.
According to the Geekbench platform, the Moto E13 should be announced with Unisoc T606 processor2 GB of RAM and native Android 13.
The set managed to score 318 points in the single-core test and 995 points in the multi-core test.
See the sheet below:
As expected, Geekbench does not reveal the rest of the specifications of the Motorola Moto E13. Therefore, we emphasize that it is necessary to wait a little longer for more detailed information to be revealed by other sources.
Anyway, taking into account the market positioning of the device, we should expect a smartphone with polycarbonate construction and simple design.
In addition, most likely the E13 will still have an IPS LCD screen with a rate of 60 Hz, a basic main camera and a battery of around 5,000 mAh. As usual, Motorola has yet to comment on the matter.
Looking forward to Motorola’s next releases? What did you think of the first specifications of the E13? Tell us your expectation and opinion here in the comments field.
- IPS LCD screen
- Unisoc T606 Platform
- 2 GB of RAM
- 32 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 5,000 mAh battery
- android 13