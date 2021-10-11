Motorola: list of cell phones that have 5G

Have you already tried the 5G in Peru? Although the new type of connectivity is somewhat limited and only works in certain sectors of the country, Motorola He has not wanted to be left behind and has launched a few weeks ago his new devices that support the current band that will be talking about in the not too distant future.
Héctor León, general manager of Motorola Peru, commented that “the arrival of the fifth generation of mobile phone technology will change the way we communicate and it will be a real revolution. With it we will make a huge leap for the world, greater than any other in the history of wireless technology ”.
Last year, Motorola The launch of devices with 5G technology began, and in order to democratize access to the new network, by the end of 2020 more than 5 compatible models had already been presented, in more than 30 markets around the world.
LIST OF MOTOROLA CELL PHONES WITH 5G
If you want to use the new 5G network in your city, then here we will provide you with which models have connectivity and thus navigate much faster and even make video calls without dropping the signal:
- Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro: It offers a triple camera system, with a new 108MP main camera with 1 / 1.5 ″ optical format. This camera includes Ultra Pixel technology, which combines nine pixels into one ultra large pixel with 12 MP resolution. The third camera is Motorola’s first periscope-type telescopic lens, which “bends” light 90 degrees for superior clarity from 5 times the distance. In addition, it has the Super Zoom 50x. The smartphone can record in an incredible 8K resolution.
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite: It has a 6.7 ″ OLED screen, with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It has a low-consumption MediaTek processor, which powers games, photos and much more with spare power. With 6GB of latest generation RAM. The 5,000 mAh battery is one of the largest of any 5G smartphone and offers up to two days of power on a single charge.
- Moto G100: It is the most powerful moto g in history. One of the first phones to use the Snapdragon 870 5G processor. It has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of built-in storage, 5,000 mAh battery, 6.7 ″ CinemaVision screen with 90Hz refresh rate and a complete three-camera system: 64MP ultra-high resolution main sensor with Quad Pixel technology, a 16 MP wide angle, and macro camera with integrated ring light.
- Moto G50 5G: It has a 5,000 mAh battery, which allows a range of more than 48 hours; a 6.5 ″ Max Vision HD + display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a versatile 48 MP camera system, which allows you to capture very clear images in any light
- Moto G 5G: This smartphone exceeds expectations for the mid-range, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, it allows you to experience extraordinary levels of camera, battery and screen performance at incredible speeds and enjoy immersive games.