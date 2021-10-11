Motorola: list of cell phones that have 5G

Have you already tried the 5G in Peru? Although the new type of connectivity is somewhat limited and only works in certain sectors of the country, Motorola He has not wanted to be left behind and has launched a few weeks ago his new devices that support the current band that will be talking about in the not too distant future.

Héctor León, general manager of Motorola Peru , commented that “the arrival of the fifth generation of mobile phone technology will change the way we communicate and it will be a real revolution. With it we will make a huge leap for the world, greater than any other in the history of wireless technology ”.

Last year, Motorola The launch of devices with 5G technology began, and in order to democratize access to the new network, by the end of 2020 more than 5 compatible models had already been presented, in more than 30 markets around the world.

LIST OF MOTOROLA CELL PHONES WITH 5G

If you want to use the new 5G network in your city, then here we will provide you with which models have connectivity and thus navigate much faster and even make video calls without dropping the signal: