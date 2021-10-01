Motorola launches the Moto G60s in Peru: look at its features and price

the company Motorola together with the Claro telephone company announce the launch in Peru of the new moto g60s . The newest addition to the moto g family features Motorola’s fastest TurboPower charging. It also has a display with a 120Hz refresh rate and performance boosted by an optimized processor, all combined with a four-camera system.

The moto g60s It has a TurboPower 50 system, where you can get up to 12 hours of battery life in just 12 minutes of charging. In addition, it has 5,000 mAh power, which offers more than a day of energy.

The 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD + display offers a 10% wider color gamut, with more vivid and lifelike colors, with brightness and contrast. Not to mention 25% more brightness in sunlight. With a 120Hz refresh rate, twice the speed of typical smartphones, there is almost no lag when scrolling through web pages, games or videos.

moto g60s It features the MediaTek Helio G95 processor that provides efficient performance while users are playing videos, chatting with friends or taking photos, up to 8% faster than the previous generation. You’ll also feel a boost in performance with the 6GB of RAM, while seamlessly switching from one app to another.

In addition, the device comes with four cameras: a 64 MP ultra-high resolution main sensor that takes instant photos with unbeatable clarity, backed by Quad Pixel technology that supports 4 times more light to illuminate dark environments. They can also switch to Night Vision mode for amazing clarity and accurate colors in the dark. The 118º ultra-wide angle lens captures what the eyes see, adapting 4 times more to the scene seen in front of the eyes, and the Macro camera allows you to get closer to the lens to see even the smallest details that undoubtedly they would be lost with a standard lens.

The smartphone will arrive in Peru with internal storage of 128 GB and will be exclusively with Claro. The equipment can be purchased at a suggested price of S / 1209 in the Unlimited Max Plan of S / 55.90.

MOTOROLA MOTO G60S: FEATURES AND PRICE