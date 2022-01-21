Motorola launches Moto G200 and G51 in Italy: the first is already discounted on Amazon

Officialized together with three other smartphones last November, Motorola Moto G200 and Moto G51 are now available for purchase in Italy. The first is an “almost” top of the range: it integrates the most powerful chip that Qualcomm produced in 2021, the Snapdragon 888 Plus which today, since no product is available with the successor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, remains the best performing American chip in range.
There is also the very recent Wi-Fi 6E, a display with a refresh rate that has few equals on the market (144 Hz)one 5,000 mAh battery which in many cases should make fast charging from “only” 33W superfluous, and an attractive price especially in light of the fact that Amazon Italy already offers it with one important discount.
Other aims for Motorola Moto G51which offers itself to the Italian market as a mid-range product with some excellences, see the display with refresh rate a 120 Hz or the 5,000 mAh battery. Following the technical prospectuses and below the list prices of the two Motorola.
- chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
- display: 6.8 “FHD + (2,460 x 1,080) IPS LCD, Max Vision, 144Hz refresh rate,
- memories:
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR5
- storage space: 128GB UFS 3.1
- cameras:
- rear:
- 108 MP, lens with f / 1.9 Ultra Pixel aperture
- 8 MP ultra wide angle (FOV 120 °), Macro Vision, f / 2.2 aperture
- 2 MP depth, f / 2.4 aperture, 1.75 μm pixels
- Boundfront:
- 16 MP, f / 2.2 aperture
- rear:
- Boundconnectivity: 5G sub-6, dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, Wi-Fi 6E dual band, Wi-Fi hotspot, USB-C 3.1 with DisplayPort, GPS , GLONASS and Galileo
- audio: mono speaker, two microphones, Dolby Atmos
- sensors: accelerometer, magnetometer (compass), gyroscope, proximity, ambient light
- battery: 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging 33 W
- size And weight:
- 168.07 x 75.53 x 8.89 mm
- 202 grams
- other: IP52 water repellent treatment
- operating system: Android 11
- chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- display: 6.8 “FHD + (2,400 x 1,080) LCD display in 20: 9, 120Hz refresh rate
- memories:
- RAM: 4 GB
- storage space: 128 GB, expansion via microSD
- cameras:
- rear:
- 50 MP, optics with f / 1.8 Quad Pixel aperture
- 8 MP ultra wide angle (FOV 118 °), f / 2.2 aperture
- 2 MP macro, f / 2.4 aperture
- Boundfront:
- 16 MP, f / 2.2 aperture
- rear:
- Boundconnectivity: 5G sub-6, dual SIM (hybrid slot), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Wi-Fi hotspot, USB-C 2.0, GPS, GLONASS and Galileo
- audio: mono speaker, two microphones
- battery: 5,000 mAh with 10W charging
- size And weight:
- 161.19 x 73.87 x 8.49 mm
- 208 grams
- other: IP52 water repellent treatment
- operating system: Android 11
The new ones Motorola Moto G200 and Moto G51 arrive in Italy to the following list prices:
- Motorola Moto G200 in Stellar Blue color and in 8 + 128 GB configuration costs 599.90 euros
- Motorola Moto G51 in Indigo Blue color and in 4 + 128 GB configuration costs € 279.90
At the time of writing, however, Moto G51 is not yet present on Amazon Italy, while Moto G200 is proposed in the launch offerat a much lower price than the list price:
- Motorola Moto G200 5G is available online from Evoluxion to 380 euros or from eBay to 439 euros. The value for money is discreet and it is one of the best devices in this price range.
- Motorola Moto G51 5G is available online from eBay at 209 euros.
Available on: Moto G200 5G for 440 euros and Moto G51 5G for 210 euros.