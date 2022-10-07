Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Motorola launches Moto E32 with Helio G37, 90 Hz screen and low price

By Abraham
1665135080 motorola launches moto e32 with helio g37 90 hz screen.jpeg
After having a teaser revealed by the manufacturer, Motorola has finally launched its new entry-level device in India: the Moto E32.

The new E-line device is the second affordable handset launched by the company, following the Moto E32s in June. It has a MediaTek platform, 90 Hz refresh rate display and 4G connectivity.

The Moto E32 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 20:9 screen ratio and 268 PPI pixel density, as well as a hole-punch camera to house the front-facing sensor. 8 megapixels.

Playback: Motorola
At the rear, it has a dual module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Discover Asterisk, a console of only four centimeters

Under the hood, it is equipped with MediaTek’s Helio G37 chipset clocked at 2.3 GHz, PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, as well as space for a microSD card. For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery pack with 10W charging.

Playback: Motorola

In the operating system, the device comes standard with Android 12. Among other highlights, there is a fingerprint reader on the side, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi.

Technical specifications
  • 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
  • Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek Helio G37 Platform
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 64 GB of internal storage
  • Space for microSD card
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Two rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 50 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 4G LTE connection, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, mono audio and side fingerprint reader
  • 5000mAh battery with 10W charging
  • android 12
price and availability

The Moto E32 was launched in India in a single variant with 4GB + 64GB in blue and black, leaving the ₹10,499 (~R$680).

The Motorola Moto E32 (India) is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.

