Motorola launches foldable Razr 40 and 40 Ultra with larger external display; check specs and prices

In an event held this Thursday (1), Motorola made official the new folding smartphones Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 in the global market. The devices highlight the presence of premium design, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, in addition to hinge adjustments. Another great novelty is the presence of a 3.6-inch external display on the Razr 40 Ultra model, something that should further improve the user experience with the device closed. - Advertisement - Without further ado, get to know the new Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 now.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was announced with a design that makes it the thinnest foldable in the industry when closed, and the main novelty this year is the presence of the largest external display in the category. With 3.6 inches, this panel features Flex View technology so that the user can use the device in the most diverse angles to capture photos. The Photo Booth mode allows you to take four photos in sequence without the need for a timer. In addition, the new panel has also been improved so that you can easily access games, Google News, weather or Spotify just by swiping left or right. - Advertisement - Motorola also highlights the presence of several games compatible with the new external display so that the user can play without having to open the smartphone. The experience gets even more interesting with the 144 Hz refresh rate. Another highlight of the Razr 40 Ultra is its 6.9-inch OLED main screen with FHD+ resolution and support for 165 Hz refresh rate. When closed, this smartphone has zero gap and the presence of Ultra Thin Glass leaves the main panel almost crease-free. The Razr 40 Ultra’s design also boasts the combination of a matte-finished glass frame and vegan leather on the back cover, while colors include Infinity Black, Glacier Blue and Viva Magenta.

cameras

Featuring two rear cameras that are integrated into the external panel, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 12 MP main sensor with f/1.5 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS). The secondary sensor is hybrid and allows you to take ultrawide or macro photos with 13 MP, while the front lens has 32 MP. The user can also use the rear cameras for selfies, since the external display turns out to be a great ally.

Performance and more

As it is a foldable that seeks to be a flagship, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was announced with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. It works together with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage. In the field of autonomy, there is a 3,800 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and the operating system is Android 13. The foldable still has a 5G connection, NFC for payments, Wi-Fi 6E, in addition to IP52 certification. Finally, the smartphone still features Dolby Atmos technology to deliver premium sound quality on the speakers, while the new Spatial Sound By Moto also makes the audio more immersive and fills the space around the user, whether listening to music or watching movies. film.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Internal 6.9-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 165 Hz frame rate

External 3.6 inch OLED display with 144Hz rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 12 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.5, PDAF) Ultrawide lens + macro with 13 MP sensor (f/2.2, 108º)

5G connection, NFC, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.3 dual-SIM and IP52

3,800 mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging

android 13

Dimensions open: 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99 mm

Dimensions closed: 73.96 x 88.42 x 15.1 mm

Weight: 184.5g

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola also took advantage of the event to announce the Motorola Razr 40. The smartphone maintains the same design essence as the more expensive model, but features a 1.5-inch external display. In addition, the device has a stylized look, combining Gorilla Glass and premium vegan leather. Its chipset is Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, and it works with 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. In the photographic field, there is a 64 MP main camera (OIS) and a 13 MP ultrawide + macro lens, while selfies are guaranteed by the 32 MP front camera. Closing the set, there is a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 30W wired and 5W wireless charging. The available colors were also developed with Pantone: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream and Summer Lilac.

Specifications

Internal 6.9-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 144 Hz rate

External 1.5-inch OLED display with 60Hz rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Platform

8 GB or 12 GB of RAM

128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor (OIS, f/1.7) Ultrawide + macro lens with 13 MP sensor (f/2.2, 120º)

5G connection, NFC, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.3 dual-SIM and IP52

4,200 mAh battery with 30W wired and 5W wireless charging

android 13

Dimensions open: 73.95 x 170.82 x 7.35 mm

Dimensions closed: 73.95 x 88.24 x 15.8 mm

Weight: 188.6g

price and availability

The new Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 have already been launched in China. In addition, it should be noted that the first will be called the Razr Plus 2023 in the United States. See official prices: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 8GB + 256GB – 5,699 Yuan (~R$4,034) 12GB + 512GB – 6,399 Yuan (~R$4,530)

Motorola Razr 40 8GB + 128GB – 3,999 Yuan (~R$2,830) 8GB + 256GB – 4,299 Yuan (~R$3,044) 12GB + 256GB – 4,699 Yuan (~R$3,326)

Did you like the new Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40? Tell us your opinion here in the comments field.