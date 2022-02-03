Motorola launches a new generation of its phone with integrated pen

Mobile phones with a pencil have been with us for many years. The most popular are the Samsung Note, which had its last member in 2020, but will be reborn in a few days with the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will precisely arrive with the S Pen. But there are other manufacturers that launch phones with an integrated pen and with a much more accessible profile. This is the case of Motorola, which has launched a new generation of its Moto G Stylus for 2022, a phone that is renewed with many interesting new features, especially based on that interesting pencil, which gives the phone much broader possibilities.

This is the new Motorola mobile

A phone that stands out above all for having an integrated pencil, this means that it is not an external accessory, but has its own hole to store it inside the body of the phone. We can’t wait for a pencil very complex and with features as spectacular as those of the S Pen, but it meets to offer us notes and quality freehand drawing. And it is that this phone boasts of a 90Hz refresh rate on your screen, so writing and illustrating with the pen will be as natural and fluid as possible. A screen that is quite large, 6.8 inches, perfect for taking advantage of the pencil and that has Full HD + resolution.

A phone that comes with a processor MediaTek Helio G88, which offers good power and therefore quite fluid performance for what we can expect from a mobile like this. It comes with 6GB of RAM, as well as 128GB of internal storage expandable via microSD cards. The camera is another novelty in this new model, which has been updated with a larger sensor. This is now 50 megapixels, in the style that we are seeing in so many other mid-range mobiles these days. A mobile that also boasts a wide angle with 8 megapixel macro function, and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

The fingerprint reader of this phone is on the side, while the battery is 5000mAh, and has a modest 10W fast charge. To top it off, it offers Android 11, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm minijack connector and a USB type C connector. It has been presented in the United States, where its price is about 260 euros to change.

>